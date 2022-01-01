Minneapolis brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Minneapolis

Surly Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Surly Brewing Company

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
I'm Your Daddy$14.50
What happens when spicy and sweet converge.
Pepperoni, sweet & hot peppers, burnt honey, red sauce, mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
Spicoli$14.50
Tasty waves of house-made sausage are the star here.
Fennel sausage, grilled radicchio, onion, red sauce, mozzarella.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Not Vegetarian
Kevin$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Surly Brewing Company
Invictus Brewing Company image

 

Invictus Brewing Company

2025 105th Ave NE, Blaine

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
64oz Apple Shine Apple Ale$20.00
Apple Shine.
Apple Ale.
ABV 6.0%.
Our next attempt at an apple ale. Dry, crisp, tart, and effervescent. Made with McIntosh apples from Michigan. All ingredients are gluten free!
(disclosure: although all the ingredients are gluten-free, this beer was made on equipment that regularly comes in contact with gluten-containing ingredients).
750mL Hazy Crazy IPAzy New England IPA$12.00
New England IPA.
ABV 6.2%.
IBU 60.
This Hazy is perfectly blended with Jarrylo, Amarillo, and Vic Secret hops. Loaded in the mash of Oats, Wheat, and some tasty specialty malts! A light hazy orange hue meets a soft pillowy head as the juice starts to coat the palate in a Crazy storm of citrus, mango flesh, and pineapple!
I’M HAZY CRAZY FOR SOME IPAZY!
750mL Barrel Aged Horror of the Shade 2021$22.00
Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout.
10% ABV.
60 IBU.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears looms but the Whiskey Barrel Aged Horror of the Shade. Black as the deepest pits of the underworld, softened by smooth dark chocolate and roasted malt notes hovering on the palate blended with the flavors of Whiskey and Oak. I am now the master of my fate: the captain of my soul.
More about Invictus Brewing Company
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheese$16.00
Not to be left out of the new brioche crust gang, our cheese pizza returns to 4124 W Broadway -- still garnished with our trifecta of fennel pollen, black pepper, & fresh oregano.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
Broadway Burger$7.00
Single patty, american cheese, chow chow pickles, mustard emulsion -- make it a double for $2
Pizza Croissant$10.00
Decedent croissant lightly filled with pepperoni, cheese, & our pepper-fennel blend. Topped w/ parmesan and served w/ side of marinara sauce.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
Wings$15.95
herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch
Baja Bowl$14.50
pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro
More about The Freehouse
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Day Block Burger$14.00
char-grilled angus beef, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, tomato aioli, brioche bun
Chimi Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun
SM Crab Rangoon$14.00
cream cheese, crab meat, scallion, fried wontons, gochujang sweet chili sauce
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Utepils Brewing image

 

Utepils Brewing

225 Thomas Ave N #700, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Charcuterie Boarding School$65.00
Learn the art of building your own charcuterie board and how to be the party's favorite at your next gathering!
You will learn the basics of food selection, folding salami, cheese cutting, and more.
What's Included:
Disposable board, meats, cheese, fruit, nuts, honey pot w/wooden dipper, crackers, and a beer!
Best of all you get to take home and enjoy your charcuterie creation.
*For each additional beer purchased, you will receive an entry into a raffle for the board created by instructor.
*Class is $65 per person.
Sunday, February 6 at 1:00pm
"Meatsauce" Comedy Show - CANCELED$20.00
For the safety of everyone involved, this show has been canceled until further notice. We know, it sucks. All ticket purchases will be refunded. Sorry, again, for any inconvenience.
More about Utepils Brewing
Lakes & Legends Brewing image

 

Lakes & Legends Brewing

1368 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
(Lt Grey) Raptor Tee
(Yellow) Antlered Raptor Crew Sweatshirt$40.00
Marigold Growler$20.00
More about Lakes & Legends Brewing

