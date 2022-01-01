Minneapolis brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Minneapolis
More about Surly Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|I'm Your Daddy
|$14.50
What happens when spicy and sweet converge.
Pepperoni, sweet & hot peppers, burnt honey, red sauce, mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
|Spicoli
|$14.50
Tasty waves of house-made sausage are the star here.
Fennel sausage, grilled radicchio, onion, red sauce, mozzarella.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Not Vegetarian
|Kevin
|$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Invictus Brewing Company
Invictus Brewing Company
2025 105th Ave NE, Blaine
|Popular items
|64oz Apple Shine Apple Ale
|$20.00
Apple Shine.
Apple Ale.
ABV 6.0%.
Our next attempt at an apple ale. Dry, crisp, tart, and effervescent. Made with McIntosh apples from Michigan. All ingredients are gluten free!
(disclosure: although all the ingredients are gluten-free, this beer was made on equipment that regularly comes in contact with gluten-containing ingredients).
|750mL Hazy Crazy IPAzy New England IPA
|$12.00
New England IPA.
ABV 6.2%.
IBU 60.
This Hazy is perfectly blended with Jarrylo, Amarillo, and Vic Secret hops. Loaded in the mash of Oats, Wheat, and some tasty specialty malts! A light hazy orange hue meets a soft pillowy head as the juice starts to coat the palate in a Crazy storm of citrus, mango flesh, and pineapple!
I’M HAZY CRAZY FOR SOME IPAZY!
|750mL Barrel Aged Horror of the Shade 2021
|$22.00
Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout.
10% ABV.
60 IBU.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears looms but the Whiskey Barrel Aged Horror of the Shade. Black as the deepest pits of the underworld, softened by smooth dark chocolate and roasted malt notes hovering on the palate blended with the flavors of Whiskey and Oak. I am now the master of my fate: the captain of my soul.
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
Not to be left out of the new brioche crust gang, our cheese pizza returns to 4124 W Broadway -- still garnished with our trifecta of fennel pollen, black pepper, & fresh oregano.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
|Broadway Burger
|$7.00
Single patty, american cheese, chow chow pickles, mustard emulsion -- make it a double for $2
|Pizza Croissant
|$10.00
Decedent croissant lightly filled with pepperoni, cheese, & our pepper-fennel blend. Topped w/ parmesan and served w/ side of marinara sauce.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
More about The Freehouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
|Wings
|$15.95
herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch
|Baja Bowl
|$14.50
pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Day Block Brewing Company
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Day Block Burger
|$14.00
char-grilled angus beef, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, tomato aioli, brioche bun
|Chimi Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun
|SM Crab Rangoon
|$14.00
cream cheese, crab meat, scallion, fried wontons, gochujang sweet chili sauce
More about Utepils Brewing
Utepils Brewing
225 Thomas Ave N #700, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Charcuterie Boarding School
|$65.00
Learn the art of building your own charcuterie board and how to be the party's favorite at your next gathering!
You will learn the basics of food selection, folding salami, cheese cutting, and more.
What's Included:
Disposable board, meats, cheese, fruit, nuts, honey pot w/wooden dipper, crackers, and a beer!
Best of all you get to take home and enjoy your charcuterie creation.
*For each additional beer purchased, you will receive an entry into a raffle for the board created by instructor.
*Class is $65 per person.
Sunday, February 6 at 1:00pm
|"Meatsauce" Comedy Show - CANCELED
|$20.00
For the safety of everyone involved, this show has been canceled until further notice. We know, it sucks. All ticket purchases will be refunded. Sorry, again, for any inconvenience.
More about Surly Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Garlic Aioli
ALLERGY: Egg
Description:
Garlic Mayonnaise
More about Surly Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
More about Surly Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis