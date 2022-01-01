Minneapolis brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Learn the art of building your own charcuterie board and how to be the party's favorite at your next gathering!

You will learn the basics of food selection, folding salami, cheese cutting, and more.

What's Included:

Disposable board, meats, cheese, fruit, nuts, honey pot w/wooden dipper, crackers, and a beer!

Best of all you get to take home and enjoy your charcuterie creation.

*For each additional beer purchased, you will receive an entry into a raffle for the board created by instructor.

*Class is $65 per person.

Sunday, February 6 at 1:00pm

