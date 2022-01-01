Minneapolis sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Minneapolis
SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
|Grilled Pork
|$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
|Pan Fried Chicken
|$5.50
Thịt Gà
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Avocadish
330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
|Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
|Southwest Bowl
|$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Somali Steak Sandwich
|$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
|Chicken Gyros
|$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
|Reg AfroSteak Dinner
|$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
10 6th St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
|Grilled Pork Bowl
|$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
|Vegetarian Mock Duck
|$5.50
Bì Căng
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Popular items
|Beef Sambusa ( 1 )
|$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
|Somali Steak Sand
|$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
|Afro Steak Dinner
|$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids
|Popular items
|No.6 Phat Tony
|$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, jalapeño, two strips of bacon, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
|No.3 Supreme
|$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
|No.12 Tono
|$15.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized tomato, caramelized onion, Tono red chili oil
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros *
|$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
|Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes
|$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
|Dante's Double Smashed
|$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|1 Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit
|$2.99
Cheesy flaky Biscuit with a mild Jalapeno flavor. Contains: Soy, Wheat
|Smash'd Bol
|$10.99
Starts with Mashed Potatoes, covered with Savory Gravy , topped with Bacon Creamed Corn, Fried Chicken and a garnish of Parsley all in a bowl!!
|Medium Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)
|$22.99
4-piece chicken, 2 biscuits with maple butter, tater tot base, 2 additional sides & sauces
Contains wheat, soy
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.50
|Pulled Pork Meal
|$14.50
|3 Meat Combo three separate meats
|$21.00
Milio's
3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|#10 Double Beef & Cheese
|$7.39
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
|#16 Chicken Bacon Club
|$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Hash
|$13.00
Pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & tomatoes topped with two over easy eggs & toast
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Bacon, potatoes, turkey, egg, and cheddar ~ served with greens & salsa verde
|Fancy Pants Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Cheddar, provolone, candied bacon, tomato, two fried eggs, & avocado on grilled sourdough
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|1) Gyro Sandwich
|$9.99
Classic lamb and beef gyro. Roasted strips of gyro meat wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
|Family Platter for 2
|$34.99
A mixed platter sliced roasted gyros, Chicken, Kofta, Lamb, Samosa, Falefel, Baba Ganouj, Served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with pita pocket bread.
|29) Greek Salad w/ Gyros
|$11.99
Roasted strips of gyro meat served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
Fly Chix - Stadium Village
309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Original Fly Chix Meal
|$9.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with Fly sauce and pickles
|Cali Sandwich Meal
|$11.28
Hand breaded Chicken topped with garlic sauce, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
|Tennesse Style Sandwich Meal
|$10.98
Hand breaded Chicken dusted with your choice of mild, medium, hot or Hella Hot spice. Topped with Fly sauce and pickles.
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Meal
|$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Four Tacos Meal
|$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Curry Tofu Bowl
|$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
Pizzeria Lucca
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$7.45
Romaine, Parmesean Cheese, Parmesean Crisps
|The Joey
|$10.49
Beef Meatball sandwich, mozzarella, sauce
|16" St. Louie Pizza
|$26.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, green peppers, onions
SANDWICHES
Manny's Tortas
920 East Lake Street Suite 125, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Box Lunch (per person)
|$11.99
Includes one torta and potato chips.
Graze Provisions + Libations
520 n 4th st, minneapolis
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, cilantro lime chicken, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, feta cheese & cubed avocado - topped with vinaigrette dressing
|Honey Mustard & Cheddar Sandwich
|$12.00
Honey mustard chicken, guac, caramelized onions, spinach, red onions, cheddar cheese on sourdough - topped with creamy sriracha and served with chips and salsa
|Chocolate Pudding (Vegan)
|$6.00
Avocado, coconut milk, honey, cocoa powder & dark chocolate
SANDWICHES
Zettas
2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Number Seven
|$11.00
Flatbread, ricotta, seasoned oil, bacon, tomato, pickled mustard seeds, and greens.
|Kettle Chips
|$1.50
1.5oz bag of potato chips!
|Number One
|$6.00
Flatbread, seasoned oil, and ricotta.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Sheridan Room
337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|mac n' cheese
|$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
|big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)
|$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
|vlt
|$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread