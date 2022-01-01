Minneapolis sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Minneapolis

Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Grilled Pork$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
Pan Fried Chicken$5.50
Thịt Gà
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Avocadish image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Avocadish

330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
Southwest Bowl$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
More about Avocadish
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Somali Steak Sandwich$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
Chicken Gyros$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Reg AfroSteak Dinner$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Grilled Pork Bowl$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
Vegetarian Mock Duck$5.50
Bì Căng
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Sambusa ( 1 )$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
Somali Steak Sand$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
Afro Steak Dinner$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
No.6 Phat Tony$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, jalapeño, two strips of bacon, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.3 Supreme$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.12 Tono$15.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized tomato, caramelized onion, Tono red chili oil
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros *$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
Dante's Double Smashed$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit$2.99
Cheesy flaky Biscuit with a mild Jalapeno flavor. Contains: Soy, Wheat
Smash'd Bol$10.99
Starts with Mashed Potatoes, covered with Savory Gravy , topped with Bacon Creamed Corn, Fried Chicken and a garnish of Parsley all in a bowl!!
Medium Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)$22.99
4-piece chicken, 2 biscuits with maple butter, tater tot base, 2 additional sides & sauces
Contains wheat, soy
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
Pulled Pork Meal$14.50
3 Meat Combo three separate meats$21.00
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
Milio's image

 

Milio's

3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#10 Double Beef & Cheese$7.39
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Hash$13.00
Pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & tomatoes topped with two over easy eggs & toast
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Bacon, potatoes, turkey, egg, and cheddar ~ served with greens & salsa verde
Fancy Pants Grilled Cheese$13.00
Cheddar, provolone, candied bacon, tomato, two fried eggs, & avocado on grilled sourdough
More about Local Roots
Oasis Market and Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1) Gyro Sandwich$9.99
Classic lamb and beef gyro. Roasted strips of gyro meat wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
Family Platter for 2$34.99
A mixed platter sliced roasted gyros, Chicken, Kofta, Lamb, Samosa, Falefel, Baba Ganouj, Served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with pita pocket bread.
29) Greek Salad w/ Gyros$11.99
Roasted strips of gyro meat served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Fly Chix - Stadium Village image

 

Fly Chix - Stadium Village

309 SE Oak Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Fly Chix Meal$9.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with Fly sauce and pickles
Cali Sandwich Meal$11.28
Hand breaded Chicken topped with garlic sauce, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
Tennesse Style Sandwich Meal$10.98
Hand breaded Chicken dusted with your choice of mild, medium, hot or Hella Hot spice. Topped with Fly sauce and pickles.
More about Fly Chix - Stadium Village
Viva Taco image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Meal$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Four Tacos Meal$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Curry Tofu Bowl$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
More about Viva Taco
Pizzeria Lucca image

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.45
Romaine, Parmesean Cheese, Parmesean Crisps
The Joey$10.49
Beef Meatball sandwich, mozzarella, sauce
16" St. Louie Pizza$26.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, green peppers, onions
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Manny's Tortas image

SANDWICHES

Manny's Tortas

920 East Lake Street Suite 125, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Box Lunch (per person)$11.99
Includes one torta and potato chips.
More about Manny's Tortas
Hazel's Northeast image

SANDWICHES

Hazel's Northeast

2859 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hazel's Northeast
Breaking Bread Foods image

 

Breaking Bread Foods

1210 West Broadway Avenue, Minneaoplis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Breaking Bread Foods
Restaurant banner

 

Graze Provisions + Libations

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, cilantro lime chicken, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, feta cheese & cubed avocado - topped with vinaigrette dressing
Honey Mustard & Cheddar Sandwich$12.00
Honey mustard chicken, guac, caramelized onions, spinach, red onions, cheddar cheese on sourdough - topped with creamy sriracha and served with chips and salsa
Chocolate Pudding (Vegan)$6.00
Avocado, coconut milk, honey, cocoa powder & dark chocolate
More about Graze Provisions + Libations
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Zettas

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Number Seven$11.00
Flatbread, ricotta, seasoned oil, bacon, tomato, pickled mustard seeds, and greens.
Kettle Chips$1.50
1.5oz bag of potato chips!
Number One$6.00
Flatbread, seasoned oil, and ricotta.
More about Zettas
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
mac n' cheese$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
vlt$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread
More about The Sheridan Room
Consumer pic

 

Dan Kelly's Pub

212 S 7th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Dan Kelly's Pub

