Minneapolis Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Minneapolis

Broders' Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Focaccia Loaf$5.00
Vegan | Housemade herbed focaccia bread baked fresh daily.
Fettuccine Bolognese$11.00
Our housemade fettuccine with classic tomato meat sauce made with pork and beef.
Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium 12 inch BYO$11.98
includes 12 inch medium crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Large 14 inch BYO$12.98
includes 14 inch large crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Small 10 inch BYO$8.98
includes 10 inch small crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Red Rabbit image

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
Mostaccioli$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
More about Red Rabbit
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Focaccia$4.00
With butter
Mafalda w/Bolognese$21.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta$12.00
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, topped with fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
More about Bar La Grassa
Monello/Constantine image

 

Monello/Constantine

1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Focaccia$4.00
with whipped butter
Arancini$10.00
with taleggio and Harissa aioli
Constantine Gimlet$15.00
Constantine's famous Gimlet includes fresh lime cordial, hibiscus, acai, and dehydrated lime for garnish. Just add gin!
More about Monello/Constantine
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.99
Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.
Tortellini Pugliesi$18.99
Cheese filled noodles tossed with mushrooms, garlic, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian Sausage in a rosa sauce.
Canelloni$23.99
Scallops, shrimp, and langostinos rolled into a tube noodle with mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses then baked in a brandy crab cream sauce.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Martina image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti Fra Diavolo with Lobster$33.00
Tomato, Roasted Fresno, Basil, Cumin
Grilled Butternut Squash$11.00
Vadouvan Butter, Marcona Almonds
Potato Churros$12.00
Ketchup, Spicy Mayo
More about Martina
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TORCHIO AL FUNGHI$18.00
porcini & truffle cream, pickled walnuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, V
MANZO$26.00
wagyu top sirloin, mixed carrots, parsnip puree, black currant / GF DF
CALABRIAN SANDWICH$14.00
porchetta, fennel-radicchio-currant slaw, calabrian chili aioli
More about Terzo
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broder's Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE$18.00
Broders' Hot Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
SMALL CAESAR$7.00
Romaine, Lemon, Focaccia Croutons, Grana Padano
KIT'S PASTA$8.00
Choose Kid's Pasta & Sauce
More about Broder's Pasta Bar
ie & un dito image

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAVATELLI$17.00
House stewed bolognese, grana padano
LASAGNA VERDE BOLOGNESE$25.75
TAKE & MAKE: Fresh spinach egg noodles, bechamel, pomodoro, bolognese, fontina
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED, REQUIRES OVEN. SERVES 4-5
BREAD RUSTIC LOAF$5.75
Par baked fresh bread to finish at home in the over at 375 for 5-7 minutes.
More about ie & un dito
Restaurant banner

 

Deleo Bros. Pizza MOA

123 East Broadway, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Deleo Bros. Pizza MOA

