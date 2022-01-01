Minneapolis Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Minneapolis
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Focaccia Loaf
|$5.00
Vegan | Housemade herbed focaccia bread baked fresh daily.
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$11.00
Our housemade fettuccine with classic tomato meat sauce made with pork and beef.
|Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Popular items
|Medium 12 inch BYO
|$11.98
includes 12 inch medium crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
|Large 14 inch BYO
|$12.98
includes 14 inch large crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
|Small 10 inch BYO
|$8.98
includes 10 inch small crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
More about Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
|Mostaccioli
|$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
More about Bar La Grassa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Side of Focaccia
|$4.00
With butter
|Mafalda w/Bolognese
|$21.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
|Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta
|$12.00
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, topped with fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
More about Monello/Constantine
Monello/Constantine
1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS
|Popular items
|Focaccia
|$4.00
with whipped butter
|Arancini
|$10.00
with taleggio and Harissa aioli
|Constantine Gimlet
|$15.00
Constantine's famous Gimlet includes fresh lime cordial, hibiscus, acai, and dehydrated lime for garnish. Just add gin!
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$18.99
Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.
|Tortellini Pugliesi
|$18.99
Cheese filled noodles tossed with mushrooms, garlic, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian Sausage in a rosa sauce.
|Canelloni
|$23.99
Scallops, shrimp, and langostinos rolled into a tube noodle with mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses then baked in a brandy crab cream sauce.
More about Martina
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Fra Diavolo with Lobster
|$33.00
Tomato, Roasted Fresno, Basil, Cumin
|Grilled Butternut Squash
|$11.00
Vadouvan Butter, Marcona Almonds
|Potato Churros
|$12.00
Ketchup, Spicy Mayo
More about Terzo
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|Popular items
|TORCHIO AL FUNGHI
|$18.00
porcini & truffle cream, pickled walnuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, V
|MANZO
|$26.00
wagyu top sirloin, mixed carrots, parsnip puree, black currant / GF DF
|CALABRIAN SANDWICH
|$14.00
porchetta, fennel-radicchio-currant slaw, calabrian chili aioli
More about Broder's Pasta Bar
PASTA
Broder's Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE
|$18.00
Broders' Hot Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
|SMALL CAESAR
|$7.00
Romaine, Lemon, Focaccia Croutons, Grana Padano
|KIT'S PASTA
|$8.00
Choose Kid's Pasta & Sauce
More about ie & un dito
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|CAVATELLI
|$17.00
House stewed bolognese, grana padano
|LASAGNA VERDE BOLOGNESE
|$25.75
TAKE & MAKE: Fresh spinach egg noodles, bechamel, pomodoro, bolognese, fontina
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED, REQUIRES OVEN. SERVES 4-5
|BREAD RUSTIC LOAF
|$5.75
Par baked fresh bread to finish at home in the over at 375 for 5-7 minutes.