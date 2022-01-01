Minneapolis Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Minneapolis
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Popular items
|Spicy Original Gyros
|$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
|Original Philly Gyro
|$8.29
Original Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese
|Family Pack
|$32.99
Family pack can feed 5 people it includes;
1 lb of protein
5 flatbread
Lettuce onions and tomatoes
1- 8 oz cucumber sauce
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Htipiti
|$9.00
feta cheese blended with roasted hot peppers, red peppers, olive oil & lemon, served with a pita
|Baklava
|$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
|Lg Greek Salad
|$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Somali Steak Sandwich
|$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
|Chicken Gyros
|$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
|Reg AfroSteak Dinner
|$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
|Central NE Breakfast
|$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
|BLT (GF)
|$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about moto-i
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|MUSHROOM RAMEN
|$14.00
enoki & shiitake mushroom, fried tofu, cilantro, radish, chili oil, fried garlic, nori, poached egg, rich mushroom broth
|BIBIMBAP
|$14.00
moto-i twist on a korean style rice bowl, bbq pork, ginger garlic fried rice, pickled red onion, scallion, mushroom, gochujang, beni shoga, poached egg
|PORK BELLY BUN
|$5.00
fried pork belly, ginger-yuzu marmalade, mesclun, crispy parsnip
More about Zen Box Izakaya
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|TORI TANTANMEN
|$14.00
ginger chicken creamy paitan / szechuan spice ground chicken / kikurage/ shredded cucumber / ajitama* / scallions / goma doubanjiang tare / szechuan chili oil / temomi ramen noodle (No Pork) (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)
|PORK KATSU SANDO
|$13.00
panko pork cutlet / fine shredded cabbage / spicy mayo / katsu sauce / shoyu pickled cukes / brioche bun
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$7.00
seaweed / english cucumber / pickles / sesame vinaigrette (Vegan)
More about Snack Bar
PIZZA • TAPAS
Snack Bar
800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Pizza Slice - White
|$5.00
One sixth of our whole, 16 inch crust with white sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
|Pizza Whole - Red
|$20.00
16 inch crust with red sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
|Gnudi
|$12.00
Similar to gnocchi but made with ricotta cheese instead of potato. Finished with a brown butter-sage sauce.
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$8.75
Gyro Meat Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki
|Spicy Gyro Apollo Pita
|$12.25
Gyro Meat With Spicy Feta Smothered On Pita Topped With Onion, Tomato, Pepper Relish, Crumbled Feta, Fries Inside, Oregano & Spicy Tzatziki
|Spicy Gyro
|$8.75
Gyro Meat Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Spicy Tzatziki
More about Fhima's
Fhima's
40 S 7th St #124, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Leg of Duck Confit
|$32.00
With pomme purée and carrot color
|Butter Brussels
|$12.00