Minneapolis Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Minneapolis

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Original Gyros$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
Original Philly Gyro$8.29
Original Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese
Family Pack$32.99
Family pack can feed 5 people it includes;
1 lb of protein
5 flatbread
Lettuce onions and tomatoes
1- 8 oz cucumber sauce
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Htipiti$9.00
feta cheese blended with roasted hot peppers, red peppers, olive oil & lemon, served with a pita
Baklava$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
Lg Greek Salad$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Somali Steak Sandwich$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
Chicken Gyros$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Reg AfroSteak Dinner$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
Central NE Breakfast$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
BLT (GF)$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Sambusa ( 1 )$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
Somali Steak Sand$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
Afro Steak Dinner$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
More about Afro Deli & Grill
moto-i image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MUSHROOM RAMEN$14.00
enoki & shiitake mushroom, fried tofu, cilantro, radish, chili oil, fried garlic, nori, poached egg, rich mushroom broth
BIBIMBAP$14.00
moto-i twist on a korean style rice bowl, bbq pork, ginger garlic fried rice, pickled red onion, scallion, mushroom, gochujang, beni shoga, poached egg
PORK BELLY BUN$5.00
fried pork belly, ginger-yuzu marmalade, mesclun, crispy parsnip
More about moto-i
Zen Box Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TORI TANTANMEN$14.00
ginger chicken creamy paitan / szechuan spice ground chicken / kikurage/ shredded cucumber / ajitama* / scallions / goma doubanjiang tare / szechuan chili oil / temomi ramen noodle (No Pork) (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)
PORK KATSU SANDO$13.00
panko pork cutlet / fine shredded cabbage / spicy mayo / katsu sauce / shoyu pickled cukes / brioche bun
SEAWEED SALAD$7.00
seaweed / english cucumber / pickles / sesame vinaigrette (Vegan)
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Snack Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Slice - White$5.00
One sixth of our whole, 16 inch crust with white sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
Pizza Whole - Red$20.00
16 inch crust with red sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
Gnudi$12.00
Similar to gnocchi but made with ricotta cheese instead of potato. Finished with a brown butter-sage sauce.
More about Snack Bar
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro image

 

Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$8.75
Gyro Meat Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki
Spicy Gyro Apollo Pita$12.25
Gyro Meat With Spicy Feta Smothered On Pita Topped With Onion, Tomato, Pepper Relish, Crumbled Feta, Fries Inside, Oregano & Spicy Tzatziki
Spicy Gyro$8.75
Gyro Meat Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion & Spicy Tzatziki
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
Banner pic

 

Fhima's

40 S 7th St #124, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Leg of Duck Confit$32.00
With pomme purée and carrot color
Butter Brussels$12.00
More about Fhima's
Restaurant banner

 

Cardamom

723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BAKLAVA TART$10.00
pistachio, walnut, orange, honey maple custard
KALE GARDEN SALAD$13.00
green goddess, pistachio, parmesan
ROASTED ACORN SQUASH$12.00
Sweet & spicy tahini, pomegranate, serrano, pine nuts
More about Cardamom

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Burritos

Wontons

Fried Rice

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (120 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston