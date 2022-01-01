Minneapolis Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Minneapolis
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Popular items
|Our Famous Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Vellee Deli
109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|KOREAN BURRITO
|$12.25
|Chips
|$1.50
|Fountain Soda
|$1.95
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
|burrito bowl
|$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
|Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
|Hideaway Main Street Burger
|$8.95
4 oz. beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
|Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice
|$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Popular items
|Blanco Chimichanga
|$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of Queso Blanco, and a scoop of sour cream.
|#8 - Three Enchiladas
|$12.99
Three enchiladas with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
El Travieso Taqueria
4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$5.00
Corn tortilla with a choice of (Barbacoa, Asada, Carnitas, or Adobo chicken) served with cilantro, red onions, & pico de Gallo.
|Ensalada De Aguacate
|$10.00
Baby arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jicama, cilantro, toasted almonds, & citron cava vinaigrette.
|Peruvian Ceviche
|$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|COLT
|$13.95
American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo
|Basic Bob
|$11.45
Basic hamburger or cheeseburger
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
|Supreme Burrito
|$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
|Queso Blanco
|$4.49
A creamy white cheese fondue consisting of a blend of cheeses, peppers, and seasonings. Garnished with green onions.
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|CACIO E PEPE STACKED TOSTADAS
|$15.00
Oaxaca cheese, parmesan, chihuahua cheese, black pepper
|CHURROS
|$11.00
Dulce de leche, Cinnamon sugar, Dulce cream
*3 per order*
|CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA
|$17.00
house adobo, smoked chicken, black bean puree, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños
-2 tostadas per order
GRILL
Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Burrito (Build Your Own)
|$9.50
Fully customizable burrito. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
|Traditional Nachos
|$10.00
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of chips is covered with cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Meat Quesadilla
|$8.00
Grilled tortilla with your choice of meat and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Popular items
|Guacamole And Chips Family Style
|$7.00
Freshly made tortilla chips with our delicious homemade guacamole-serves four.
|Taco Platter
|$10.50
Your choice of three street style tacos on double corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro and raw onion with sides of refried beans, Mexican rice and salsa. *Extra charge fish/shrimp/Steak/barbacoa
|Quesadilla
|$9.75
A large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Includes sides of lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.
GRILL
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|Popular items
|Tex Mex Tacos
|$4.00
Protein, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
|Traditional Style Tacos
|$4.00
Protein, cilantro, and onions. Salsa on the side,
|Combo de Birria
|$14.00
3 shredded beef Birria Tacos with Consomme. Cilantro, onion, and salsa on the side.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Taco Combo
your choice of up to 5 tacos/ your choice of side/ corn or flour tortilla
|Del Rio Empanadas
|$10.55
chicken/black beans/roasted corn/jalapeno/co jack cheese/fried in flour tortillas/ dipping sauces jalapeno ranch and avocado cream
|Chips and Queso
|$8.49
House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo Gluten Friendly*
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Food Truck
5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Breakfast burrito
|$10.00
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage
|Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
|Chips and Queso
|$8.00
Our House-Made Queso is made with White Cheese and Special Seasonings. Served with our White Corn Tortilla Chips
|Four Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Our Quesadilla is served on a Large Flour Tortilla. It is served with our special blend of four different cheeses. Garnished with Sour Cream, Tomato and Guacamole
SANDWICHES
Manny's Tortas
920 East Lake Street Suite 125, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Box Lunch (per person)
|$11.99
Includes one torta and potato chips.
Sonora Grill Nicollet
1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Yuca Fries
|$8.00
Fried yuca tossed in chimichurri, side of cilantro aioli.
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$5.00
chicken tinga, lettuce, cilantro, avocado cream, pickled red onion.
|Sonora Bowl
|$13.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo.
Add sour crema, poblano crema or huitlacoche crema. Guac extra.
Choice of protein: carnitas, pork pastor, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, or mushrooms. Steak extra.
Yeah Yeah Taco
2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
12” quesadilla with fried cheese, chipotle cheese sauce, grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
|Best Pork Taco
|$4.30
Slow-roasted pork shoulder*, shagbark bacon glaze, queso fresco, green onion (*contains dairy)
|Elote & Sweet Potato Taco
|$4.50
*Elote, sweet potato, fried cheese, radish, white onion, cilantro,(*contains dairy)