Minneapolis Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Minneapolis

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Vellee Deli image

 

Vellee Deli

109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KOREAN BURRITO$12.25
Chips$1.50
Fountain Soda$1.95
More about Vellee Deli
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
burrito bowl$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Jefe Urban Cocina image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
Hideaway Main Street Burger$8.95
4 oz. beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blanco Chimichanga$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of Queso Blanco, and a scoop of sour cream.
#8 - Three Enchiladas$12.99
Three enchiladas with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
El Travieso Taqueria image

 

El Travieso Taqueria

4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos$5.00
Corn tortilla with a choice of (Barbacoa, Asada, Carnitas, or Adobo chicken) served with cilantro, red onions, & pico de Gallo.
Ensalada De Aguacate$10.00
Baby arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jicama, cilantro, toasted almonds, & citron cava vinaigrette.
Peruvian Ceviche$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
More about El Travieso Taqueria
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
COLT$13.95
American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo
Basic Bob$11.45
Basic hamburger or cheeseburger
Chicken Fingers$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
Supreme Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
Queso Blanco$4.49
A creamy white cheese fondue consisting of a blend of cheeses, peppers, and seasonings. Garnished with green onions.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Colita image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CACIO E PEPE STACKED TOSTADAS$15.00
Oaxaca cheese, parmesan, chihuahua cheese, black pepper
CHURROS$11.00
Dulce de leche, Cinnamon sugar, Dulce cream
*3 per order*
CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA$17.00
house adobo, smoked chicken, black bean puree, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños
-2 tostadas per order
More about Colita
Burrito Loco image

GRILL

Burrito Loco

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burrito (Build Your Own)$9.50
Fully customizable burrito. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
Traditional Nachos$10.00
Perfect for sharing. This large plate of chips is covered with cheese, beans, meat, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side.
Meat Quesadilla$8.00
Grilled tortilla with your choice of meat and plenty of cheese, with your choice of salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a mild salsa and chips.
More about Burrito Loco
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole And Chips Family Style$7.00
Freshly made tortilla chips with our delicious homemade guacamole-serves four.
Taco Platter$10.50
Your choice of three street style tacos on double corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro and raw onion with sides of refried beans, Mexican rice and salsa. *Extra charge fish/shrimp/Steak/barbacoa
Quesadilla$9.75
A large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Includes sides of lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.
More about Mexico City Cafe
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tex Mex Tacos$4.00
Protein, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Traditional Style Tacos$4.00
Protein, cilantro, and onions. Salsa on the side,
Combo de Birria$14.00
3 shredded beef Birria Tacos with Consomme. Cilantro, onion, and salsa on the side.
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Combo
your choice of up to 5 tacos/ your choice of side/ corn or flour tortilla
Del Rio Empanadas$10.55
chicken/black beans/roasted corn/jalapeno/co jack cheese/fried in flour tortillas/ dipping sauces jalapeno ranch and avocado cream
Chips and Queso$8.49
House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo Gluten Friendly*
More about Lago Tacos
El Jefe Food Truck image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Food Truck

5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast burrito$10.00
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage
Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream
More about El Jefe Food Truck
Taberna image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Chips and Queso$8.00
Our House-Made Queso is made with White Cheese and Special Seasonings. Served with our White Corn Tortilla Chips
Four Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Our Quesadilla is served on a Large Flour Tortilla. It is served with our special blend of four different cheeses. Garnished with Sour Cream, Tomato and Guacamole
More about Taberna
Manny's Tortas image

SANDWICHES

Manny's Tortas

920 East Lake Street Suite 125, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Box Lunch (per person)$11.99
Includes one torta and potato chips.
More about Manny's Tortas
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yuca Fries$8.00
Fried yuca tossed in chimichurri, side of cilantro aioli.
Chicken Tinga Taco$5.00
chicken tinga, lettuce, cilantro, avocado cream, pickled red onion.
Sonora Bowl$13.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo.
Add sour crema, poblano crema or huitlacoche crema. Guac extra.
Choice of protein: carnitas, pork pastor, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, or mushrooms. Steak extra.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet
Restaurant banner

 

Yeah Yeah Taco

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
12” quesadilla with fried cheese, chipotle cheese sauce, grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha. Side of spicy sour cream and Mean Green hot sauce
Best Pork Taco$4.30
Slow-roasted pork shoulder*, shagbark bacon glaze, queso fresco, green onion (*contains dairy)
Elote & Sweet Potato Taco$4.50
*Elote, sweet potato, fried cheese, radish, white onion, cilantro,(*contains dairy)
More about Yeah Yeah Taco

