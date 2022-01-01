Minneapolis pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Minneapolis

Surly Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Surly Brewing Company

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
I'm Your Daddy$14.50
What happens when spicy and sweet converge.
Pepperoni, sweet & hot peppers, burnt honey, red sauce, mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
Spicoli$14.50
Tasty waves of house-made sausage are the star here.
Fennel sausage, grilled radicchio, onion, red sauce, mozzarella.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Not Vegetarian
Kevin$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Surly Brewing Company
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" BYOP$7.49
12 Inch Build your Own Pizza
Includes, Any Crust, Any Sauce Base, Cheese
14" BYOP$9.99
14 Inch Build your Own Pizza
Includes, Any Crust, Any Sauce Base, Cheese
Loaded Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, Cheese
More about Johnny Boy's
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium 12 inch BYO$11.98
includes 12 inch medium crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Large 14 inch BYO$12.98
includes 14 inch large crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Small 10 inch BYO$8.98
includes 10 inch small crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Red Rabbit image

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
Mostaccioli$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
More about Red Rabbit
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
No.6 Phat Tony$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, jalapeño, two strips of bacon, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.3 Supreme$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.12 Tono$15.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized tomato, caramelized onion, Tono red chili oil
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Scoreboard Pizza image

PIZZA

Scoreboard Pizza

6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (10)$8.99
Click here to choose flavor (Plain, BBQ, Buffalo or Teriyaki)
14" Grand Slam Pizza$18.59
This behemoth is a big hit in any league. Powerful slugger of a pizza smothered with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green olives, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese. Sauerkraut optional!
Pizza Sandwich Turnover$7.99
The signature dish that has stood the test of time for over 30 years! Click here to add ingredients
More about Scoreboard Pizza
Young Joni image

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage and Onion$18.00
fennel sausage, crème fraîche, leek, scallion, caramelized onion, fennel pollen
Korean BBQ$21.00
beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette
*contains gluten
Tavern Pie$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
More about Young Joni
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Cheese Bread$4.75
A Carbone's favorite-2 slices of garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Large Special$20.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Chicken Tenders$7.99
5 lightly breaded chicken fillets
More about Carbone's Pizza
Cafe Fusion image

PIZZA • SALADS

Cafe Fusion

8300 Norman Center Drive #130, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Pizza$10.99
Our Homemade Dough with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, & BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Soldier$10.99
Signature Hoagie Topped off with
Buffalo Mayo, Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Your Choice of Provolone or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Finished with a Buffalo Drizzle
Thai Chicken Pizza$10.99
Our Homemade Dough Served with
Spicy Thai Sauce, Mozzarella,
Chicken Breast, Carrots, Red Peppers,
Bean Sprouts, and Cilantro
More about Cafe Fusion
McCoy's Public House image

 

McCoy's Public House

3801 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$12.00
ellsworth creamery curds, 12-hour red sauce
Hot Wings$17.00
choose from thai, buffalo or rooster wings, choice of dipping sauce
Margherita Pizza$14.00
hand-stretched mozzarella, 12-hour red sauce, basil
More about McCoy's Public House
PIZZA SHARK image

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Build your own Wood-Fire Pizza! Each Ingredient is $2.25/ea
Korean Gochujang Pork$18.00
Pulled Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Grilled Red Onion, Kimchi, Gochujang Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro
Pepperoni$14.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Home-Made Pizza Sauce
More about PIZZA SHARK
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc$6.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
Umbria Hero
Pepperoni, ham, salami, turkey, mozzarella, tomato. and layered on a toasted herb hoagie.
Da Vinci Calzone$8.98
Sliced meatballs, sweet sausage, spicy sausage, red onions, mozzarella, and signature pizza sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Arturo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Arturo Special$22.00
House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Fresh Mozzarella
Cheese Bread$6.00
Four Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Served With House Whipped Garlic Butter and House Red Sauce
Struffoli$4.00
5 pieces of fried dough, served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce
More about Arturo's Pizza
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheese$16.00
Not to be left out of the new brioche crust gang, our cheese pizza returns to 4124 W Broadway -- still garnished with our trifecta of fennel pollen, black pepper, & fresh oregano.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
Broadway Burger$7.00
Single patty, american cheese, chow chow pickles, mustard emulsion -- make it a double for $2
Pizza Croissant$10.00
Decedent croissant lightly filled with pepperoni, cheese, & our pepper-fennel blend. Topped w/ parmesan and served w/ side of marinara sauce.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Day Block Burger$14.00
char-grilled angus beef, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, tomato aioli, brioche bun
Chimi Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun
SM Crab Rangoon$14.00
cream cheese, crab meat, scallion, fried wontons, gochujang sweet chili sauce
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Rosalia image

 

Rosalia

2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salsiccia$19.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, sausage, serrano, cilantro
Funghi$18.00
Mushrooms, gruyere, porcini crema, scallions, chili flake
Cheese$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
More about Rosalia
Pizzeria Lola image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Lola

5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Special: Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Butternut squash, baby pearl onions, parmigiano-reggiano
Tavern Pie$18.00
House red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
Korean BBQ$21.00
Beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, soy-chili vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Lola
Red Wagon Pizza Co image

PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi$21.00
Sweet soy-glazed pulled pork, house cheese, ginger-pickled carrots, radishes, julienne cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro & Sriracha aioli.
Margherita$19.00
Red sauce, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, toasted black pepper & olive oil.
Wood-fired Wings$14.00
BBQ, dry jerk rub, or buffalo. Served with your choice of green goddess or bleu cheese.
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co
Hello Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hello Pizza

3904 SUNNYSIDE RD, Edina

Avg 4.6 (585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Classic Cheese$12.50
House red sauce, whole milk mozzarella
16" Hello Trinity$23.95
Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, housemade fennel sausage, natural casing pepperoni, crimini mushrooms
16" Hello Rita$17.95
Hand crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, basil, oregano
More about Hello Pizza
Pizzeria Lucca image

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.45
Romaine, Parmesean Cheese, Parmesean Crisps
The Joey$10.49
Beef Meatball sandwich, mozzarella, sauce
16" St. Louie Pizza$26.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, green peppers, onions
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Snack Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Slice - White$5.00
One sixth of our whole, 16 inch crust with white sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
Pizza Whole - Red$20.00
16 inch crust with red sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
Gnudi$12.00
Similar to gnocchi but made with ricotta cheese instead of potato. Finished with a brown butter-sage sauce.
More about Snack Bar
Firenza Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Firenza Pizza

3225 Vicksburg Lane North, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bad Hunter$10.35
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
More about Firenza Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Deleo Bros. Pizza MOA

123 East Broadway, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Deleo Bros. Pizza MOA

