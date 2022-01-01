Minneapolis pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Minneapolis
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|I'm Your Daddy
|$14.50
What happens when spicy and sweet converge.
Pepperoni, sweet & hot peppers, burnt honey, red sauce, mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
|Spicoli
|$14.50
Tasty waves of house-made sausage are the star here.
Fennel sausage, grilled radicchio, onion, red sauce, mozzarella.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Not Vegetarian
|Kevin
|$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Popular items
|12" BYOP
|$7.49
12 Inch Build your Own Pizza
Includes, Any Crust, Any Sauce Base, Cheese
|14" BYOP
|$9.99
14 Inch Build your Own Pizza
Includes, Any Crust, Any Sauce Base, Cheese
|Loaded Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce, Extra Pepperoni, Cheese
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Popular items
|Medium 12 inch BYO
|$11.98
includes 12 inch medium crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
|Large 14 inch BYO
|$12.98
includes 14 inch large crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
|Small 10 inch BYO
|$8.98
includes 10 inch small crust, sauce of choice, mozzarella, and 1 topping.
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
|Mostaccioli
|$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids
|Popular items
|No.6 Phat Tony
|$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, jalapeño, two strips of bacon, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
|No.3 Supreme
|$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
|No.12 Tono
|$15.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized tomato, caramelized onion, Tono red chili oil
PIZZA
Scoreboard Pizza
6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center
|Popular items
|Wings (10)
|$8.99
Click here to choose flavor (Plain, BBQ, Buffalo or Teriyaki)
|14" Grand Slam Pizza
|$18.59
This behemoth is a big hit in any league. Powerful slugger of a pizza smothered with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green olives, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese. Sauerkraut optional!
|Pizza Sandwich Turnover
|$7.99
The signature dish that has stood the test of time for over 30 years! Click here to add ingredients
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Sausage and Onion
|$18.00
fennel sausage, crème fraîche, leek, scallion, caramelized onion, fennel pollen
|Korean BBQ
|$21.00
beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette
*contains gluten
|Tavern Pie
|$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Popular items
|Half Cheese Bread
|$4.75
A Carbone's favorite-2 slices of garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
|Large Special
|$20.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
5 lightly breaded chicken fillets
PIZZA • SALADS
Cafe Fusion
8300 Norman Center Drive #130, Bloomington
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Our Homemade Dough with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, & BBQ Chicken
|Buffalo Soldier
|$10.99
Signature Hoagie Topped off with
Buffalo Mayo, Shaved Buffalo Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Your Choice of Provolone or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Finished with a Buffalo Drizzle
|Thai Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Our Homemade Dough Served with
Spicy Thai Sauce, Mozzarella,
Chicken Breast, Carrots, Red Peppers,
Bean Sprouts, and Cilantro
McCoy's Public House
3801 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$12.00
ellsworth creamery curds, 12-hour red sauce
|Hot Wings
|$17.00
choose from thai, buffalo or rooster wings, choice of dipping sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
hand-stretched mozzarella, 12-hour red sauce, basil
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Build your own Wood-Fire Pizza! Each Ingredient is $2.25/ea
|Korean Gochujang Pork
|$18.00
Pulled Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Grilled Red Onion, Kimchi, Gochujang Sauce, Mozzarella, Cilantro
|Pepperoni
|$14.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Home-Made Pizza Sauce
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread 8pc
|$6.99
Garlic cheese bread, served with your choice of sauce.
|Umbria Hero
Pepperoni, ham, salami, turkey, mozzarella, tomato. and layered on a toasted herb hoagie.
|Da Vinci Calzone
|$8.98
Sliced meatballs, sweet sausage, spicy sausage, red onions, mozzarella, and signature pizza sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|12" Arturo Special
|$22.00
House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Fresh Mozzarella
|Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Four Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Served With House Whipped Garlic Butter and House Red Sauce
|Struffoli
|$4.00
5 pieces of fried dough, served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
Not to be left out of the new brioche crust gang, our cheese pizza returns to 4124 W Broadway -- still garnished with our trifecta of fennel pollen, black pepper, & fresh oregano.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
|Broadway Burger
|$7.00
Single patty, american cheese, chow chow pickles, mustard emulsion -- make it a double for $2
|Pizza Croissant
|$10.00
Decedent croissant lightly filled with pepperoni, cheese, & our pepper-fennel blend. Topped w/ parmesan and served w/ side of marinara sauce.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Day Block Burger
|$14.00
char-grilled angus beef, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, tomato aioli, brioche bun
|Chimi Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun
|SM Crab Rangoon
|$14.00
cream cheese, crab meat, scallion, fried wontons, gochujang sweet chili sauce
Rosalia
2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$19.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, sausage, serrano, cilantro
|Funghi
|$18.00
Mushrooms, gruyere, porcini crema, scallions, chili flake
|Cheese
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
PIZZA
Pizzeria Lola
5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Special: Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Butternut squash, baby pearl onions, parmigiano-reggiano
|Tavern Pie
|$18.00
House red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
|Korean BBQ
|$21.00
Beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, soy-chili vinaigrette
PIZZA
Red Wagon Pizza Co
5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Banh Mi
|$21.00
Sweet soy-glazed pulled pork, house cheese, ginger-pickled carrots, radishes, julienne cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro & Sriracha aioli.
|Margherita
|$19.00
Red sauce, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, toasted black pepper & olive oil.
|Wood-fired Wings
|$14.00
BBQ, dry jerk rub, or buffalo. Served with your choice of green goddess or bleu cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hello Pizza
3904 SUNNYSIDE RD, Edina
|Popular items
|12" Classic Cheese
|$12.50
House red sauce, whole milk mozzarella
|16" Hello Trinity
|$23.95
Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, housemade fennel sausage, natural casing pepperoni, crimini mushrooms
|16" Hello Rita
|$17.95
Hand crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, basil, oregano
Pizzeria Lucca
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$7.45
Romaine, Parmesean Cheese, Parmesean Crisps
|The Joey
|$10.49
Beef Meatball sandwich, mozzarella, sauce
|16" St. Louie Pizza
|$26.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, green peppers, onions
PIZZA • TAPAS
Snack Bar
800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Pizza Slice - White
|$5.00
One sixth of our whole, 16 inch crust with white sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
|Pizza Whole - Red
|$20.00
16 inch crust with red sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
|Gnudi
|$12.00
Similar to gnocchi but made with ricotta cheese instead of potato. Finished with a brown butter-sage sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Firenza Pizza
3225 Vicksburg Lane North, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Bad Hunter
|$10.35
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Garlic Aioli
ALLERGY: Egg
Description:
Garlic Mayonnaise
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Surly Brewing Company
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis