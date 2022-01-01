Minneapolis Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Minneapolis
More about Naviya’s Thai Brasserie
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|Popular items
|#41 Green Curry**
|$18.00
Green curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliflower, zucchini, organic Japanese mushroom, pea pod, basil
|#4 Fresh Shrimp & Chicken Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, rice paper
|#35 Pad Thai
|$18.00
Sweet radish, egg, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, peanut, lime, garlic, and green onion
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|Popular items
|3. Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls
|$8.50
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, noodles, cilantro and veggies along with our homemade sweet peanut sauce. Not fried.
|10. Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, green onions and bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand
|15A. Red Curry
Simmered in coconut milk and red curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$15.75
Green curry paste, baby corn, bell peppers, sweet peas, bails and coconut milk served with rice.
Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
|Pad Thai
|$15.75
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$8.75
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese.
Cannot be made GF or V.
Sweet & Sour Sauce: GF and Vegan.
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce
|$12.95
|Sesame Chicken
|$12.95
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|#35 Panang Curry
|$13.00
|#4 Spring Rolls
|$6.00
|#57 Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
FRENCH FRIES
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS
|Popular items
|General Tso's
|$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy.
|Lo Mein
|$6.95
Spaghetti-like noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions.
|Pad Thai
|$7.95
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
More about Coconut Thai
Coconut Thai
3948 W 50th St, Edina
|Popular items
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Green Curry
|$13.00
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.00
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls
|$7.59
Stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crisp fresh vegetables & noodles. Not deep-fried. Regular or vegetarian. Gluten-Free
|#24 Red Curry
This is classic Thai curry. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots & peppers.
|#58 Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, green onions & crisp bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand!