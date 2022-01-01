Minneapolis Thai restaurants you'll love

Minneapolis restaurants
Must-try Thai restaurants in Minneapolis

Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviya’s Thai Brasserie

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#41 Green Curry**$18.00
Green curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliflower, zucchini, organic Japanese mushroom, pea pod, basil
#4 Fresh Shrimp & Chicken Spring Rolls$11.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, rice paper
#35 Pad Thai$18.00
Sweet radish, egg, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, peanut, lime, garlic, and green onion
More about Naviya’s Thai Brasserie
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3. Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls$8.50
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, noodles, cilantro and veggies along with our homemade sweet peanut sauce. Not fried.
10. Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, green onions and bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand
15A. Red Curry
Simmered in coconut milk and red curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Amazing Thailand Uptown image

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Curry$15.75
Green curry paste, baby corn, bell peppers, sweet peas, bails and coconut milk served with rice.
Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
Pad Thai$15.75
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Cream Cheese Wontons$8.75
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese.
Cannot be made GF or V.
Sweet & Sour Sauce: GF and Vegan.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine image

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce$12.95
Sesame Chicken$12.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#35 Panang Curry$13.00
#4 Spring Rolls$6.00
#57 Thai Fried Rice$13.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids image

FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso's$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy.
Lo Mein$6.95
Spaghetti-like noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions.
Pad Thai$7.95
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Green Curry$13.00
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
More about Coconut Thai
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls$7.59
Stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crisp fresh vegetables & noodles. Not deep-fried. Regular or vegetarian. Gluten-Free
#24 Red Curry
This is classic Thai curry. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots & peppers.
#58 Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, green onions & crisp bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand!
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

