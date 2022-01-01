Minneapolis Vietnamese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Minneapolis
SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
|Grilled Pork
|$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
|Pan Fried Chicken
|$5.50
Thịt Gà
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
10 6th St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
|Grilled Pork Bowl
|$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
|Vegetarian Mock Duck
|$5.50
Bì Căng
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Shrimp Springrolls
|$7.75
Includes lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, chives, noodles, pickled carrots/daikon,
fried rice paper, mint and shrimp. (Qty 2)
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.95
Crispy Fried Cream Cheese Wontons (6)
|Pho Dac Biet "House Special"
|$11.95
Lean beef, meatballs, brisket, flank, tripe & tendon. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Popular items
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$9.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
|Pho Dac Biet/Combo
|$9.95
Combo Pho with Beef Slices, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, and Meatballs.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$6.45
6 deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce
|$12.95
|Sesame Chicken
|$12.95
FRENCH FRIES
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS
|Popular items
|General Tso's
|$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy.
|Lo Mein
|$6.95
Spaghetti-like noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions.
|Pad Thai
|$7.95
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Meal
|$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Four Tacos Meal
|$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Curry Tofu Bowl
|$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.