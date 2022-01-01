Minneapolis Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Minneapolis

Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Grilled Pork$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
Pan Fried Chicken$5.50
Thịt Gà
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Grilled Pork Bowl$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
Vegetarian Mock Duck$5.50
Bì Căng
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Pho Mai image

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Springrolls$7.75
Includes lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, chives, noodles, pickled carrots/daikon,
fried rice paper, mint and shrimp. (Qty 2)
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.95
Crispy Fried Cream Cheese Wontons (6)
Pho Dac Biet "House Special"$11.95
Lean beef, meatballs, brisket, flank, tripe & tendon. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
More about Pho Mai
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pad Thai$9.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Pho Dac Biet/Combo$9.95
Combo Pho with Beef Slices, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, and Meatballs.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Fried Chicken Wings$6.45
6 deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
More about V Bistro
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine image

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce$12.95
Sesame Chicken$12.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids image

FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso's$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy.
Lo Mein$6.95
Spaghetti-like noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions.
Pad Thai$7.95
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Viva Taco image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Meal$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Four Tacos Meal$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Curry Tofu Bowl$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
More about Viva Taco

