Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond chicken in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve almond chicken

Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Poppy Seed Wild Acres Chicken Salad with Almonds$0.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Consumer pic

 

Que Viet Mpls - 2211 Johnson St NE

2211 Johnson St NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Almonding$14.00
Stir fry Chicken and Vegetables topped with toasted Almonds
Chicken Almonding LS$11.50
Chicken stir fried with broccoli, celery, boy choy, carrots and onions topped with almonds
More about Que Viet Mpls - 2211 Johnson St NE
Restaurant banner

 

Great Wall Restaurant

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Almond Ding$16.95
More about Great Wall Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Curry Puffs

Shrimp Wraps

Blt Sandwiches

Rib Tips

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cookies

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chutney

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston