Apple fritters in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve apple fritters

Item pic

 

The Nicollet Diner

1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Fritter$3.75
More about The Nicollet Diner
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Twice Baked Apple Fritter French Toast with Whipped Cream and Local Maple Syrup$15.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Consumer pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muffin Top Cafe

1424 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Fritter$3.75
More about Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter$3.65
Yeast raised dough mixed with apple pie filling and covered in cinnamon and sugar.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - LaSalle Ave - 800 LaSalle Ave

800 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter$3.65
Yeast raised dough mixed with apple pie filling and covered in cinnamon and sugar.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - LaSalle Ave - 800 LaSalle Ave

