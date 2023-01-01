Apple fritters in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve apple fritters
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Twice Baked Apple Fritter French Toast with Whipped Cream and Local Maple Syrup
|$15.00
Muffin Top Cafe
1424 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Apple Fritter
|$3.75
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
|Apple Fritter
|$3.65
Yeast raised dough mixed with apple pie filling and covered in cinnamon and sugar.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat