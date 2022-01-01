Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
small apple harvest salad$26.00
apples, jarlsberg & spicy pecans on mixed greens w/ maple vinaigrette
serves 4-6 people
apple harvest salad$12.95
apples, jarlsberg & spicy pecans on mixed greens w/ maple vinaigrette
large apple harvest salad$40.00
apples, jarlsberg & spicy pecans on mixed greens w/ maple vinaigrette
serves 8-12 people
More about yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Cheddar Salad$14.50
More about French Meadow
Mary Ellen's Bistro image

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Walnut Salad (VG)$10.00
Apples, walnuts, goat cheese, red onion, maple vinaigrette dressing on mixed greens
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pecan Salad$15.00
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Shrimp Curry

Coleslaw

Scallops

Falafel Sandwiches

Sopapilla

Fish Tacos

Tuna Salad

Tamales

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (167 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston