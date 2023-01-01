Arugula salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve arugula salad
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Side Arugula Salad
|$7.00
evoo, lemon, parmesan
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
evoo, lemon, parmesan
Relish MPLS - 700 Central Ave NE
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|arugula salad
|$6.00
impulse juice co.
1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis
|watermelon arugula salad
|$9.00
watermelon, arugula, citrus vinaigrette, vegan feta, blueberries
SANDWICHES
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Orzo Salad with Arugula, Currants, Parmesan Cheese And Pine Nuts
|$0.00
|Orzo Arugula Salad With Pine Nuts
|$0.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Spinach and Arugula Salad
|$8.00
Spinach and Arugula with Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Sliced Red Onion, and our Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing
|Small Arugula and Mushroom Salad
|$7.00
Chevre, Yellow Onion, Rosemary, Sweet and Spicy Bacon, Bacon Vinaigrette
|Family Arugula and Mushroom Salad
|$13.00
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|INSALATA MISTA
|$17.00
dragsmith farms lettuce, pickled mushroom, spring onion, compressed celery, focaccia crumb, pistachio, honey & basil vinaigrette | v, df
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northeast Social
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis
|Bibb Lettuce
|$9.00
Roasted Turnip and Baby Carrots, Toasted Almonds, Pear and Thyme Dressing, Beet Puree