Avocado toast in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
avocado toast$7.95
whole grain, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt & red pepper flakes
add egg $2.25, add greens $2.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
Griddled multi-grain bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, 2 over easy eggs, and togarashi - served with spring mix salad
More about Red Cow
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
AVOCADO TOAST$18.00
scrambled eggs, avocado, smoked pickled carrots, pickled fresno chilis, watermelon radish, caraway rye, cilantro vinaigrette, served with field greens
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$11.95
two eggs your way, avocado, tomato & arugula on toasted sourdough. sub gluten free toast $1
Avocado Toast (V)$11.95
tofu, avocado, tomato & arugula on vegan sourdough.
More about The Bad Waitress
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
Grilled multi-grain bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, 2 over easy eggs, and togarashi - served with spring mix salad
More about Red Cow
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Two Slices Avocado Toast$11.00
Two slices Honey Wheat Toast, Avocado, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lime Zest, Micro Greens
One Slice Avocado Toast$7.00
Honey Wheat Toast, Avocado, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lime Zest, Micro Greens
More about Heather's
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$14.00
Soft boiled egg, watermelon radish, sunflower sukkah
More about Café Cerés
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado toast$14.00
smashed avocado | pumpkin seeds | fresh cilantro | lime | olive oil cracked pepper | unrefined sea salt | organic seeded sourdough toast (VEGAN)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$11.00
Griddled multi-grain bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, 2 over easy eggs, and togarashi - served with spring mix salad
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smashed Avocado Toast*$12.50
Toasted baguette, house made avocado spread, crushed red pepper, queso fresco, pickled onions, an organic over easy egg, served with a house salad with cider vinaigrette (V)
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

 

Standish Cafe

2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.00
avocado, radish, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flake, sunny egg, chives. grilled sourdough
More about Standish Cafe
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$15.00
country bread, mashed avocado, calabrian chilies, sunny side up egg, organic greens
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Graze Provisions + Libations

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Avocado Toast$6.00
Sliced avocado, cilantro, salt & pepper - served with cilantro lime dressing
More about Graze Provisions + Libations

