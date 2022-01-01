Avocado toast in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|avocado toast
|$7.95
whole grain, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt & red pepper flakes
add egg $2.25, add greens $2.95
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Griddled multi-grain bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, 2 over easy eggs, and togarashi - served with spring mix salad
More about The Copper Hen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$18.00
scrambled eggs, avocado, smoked pickled carrots, pickled fresno chilis, watermelon radish, caraway rye, cilantro vinaigrette, served with field greens
More about The Bad Waitress
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Avocado Toast
|$11.95
two eggs your way, avocado, tomato & arugula on toasted sourdough. sub gluten free toast $1
|Avocado Toast (V)
|$11.95
tofu, avocado, tomato & arugula on vegan sourdough.
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Grilled multi-grain bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, 2 over easy eggs, and togarashi - served with spring mix salad
More about Heather's
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Two Slices Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Two slices Honey Wheat Toast, Avocado, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lime Zest, Micro Greens
|One Slice Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Honey Wheat Toast, Avocado, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lime Zest, Micro Greens
More about Café Cerés
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$14.00
Soft boiled egg, watermelon radish, sunflower sukkah
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Avocado toast
|$14.00
smashed avocado | pumpkin seeds | fresh cilantro | lime | olive oil cracked pepper | unrefined sea salt | organic seeded sourdough toast (VEGAN)
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Griddled multi-grain bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, 2 over easy eggs, and togarashi - served with spring mix salad
More about The Buttered Tin
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Smashed Avocado Toast*
|$12.50
Toasted baguette, house made avocado spread, crushed red pepper, queso fresco, pickled onions, an organic over easy egg, served with a house salad with cider vinaigrette (V)
More about Standish Cafe
Standish Cafe
2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
avocado, radish, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flake, sunny egg, chives. grilled sourdough
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Avocado Toast
|$15.00
country bread, mashed avocado, calabrian chilies, sunny side up egg, organic greens