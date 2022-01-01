Baklava in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve baklava
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Baklava
|$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Mini Baklava Pan
|$16.00
8X6 pan of mini Baklava cut into 12 individual pieces
|Baklava
|$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Baklava
|$3.29
Layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey.
The Naughty Greek Skyway
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis
|Baklava
|$5.00
Sweet buttery walnut filling wrapped in filo dough & soaked in a brandy citrus syrup
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|Baklava
|$2.99
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
6539 York Ave S, Edina
|Baklava
|$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey