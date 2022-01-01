Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve baklava

f232d442-8395-4b81-947d-5c4de3f4ee25 image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Baklava Pan$16.00
8X6 pan of mini Baklava cut into 12 individual pieces
Baklava$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$3.29
Layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$3.50
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

The Naughty Greek Skyway

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$5.00
Sweet buttery walnut filling wrapped in filo dough & soaked in a brandy citrus syrup
More about The Naughty Greek Skyway
Oasis Market and Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$2.99
More about Oasis Market and Deli
c470e634-3ec5-45ed-bbde-f961e34be118 image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

6539 York Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro image

 

Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)
Takeout
Walnut Almond Baklava$3.25
Pistachio Baklava$2.25
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

