Banana cake in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve banana cake
More about Flynn's Eats
Flynn's Eats
6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield
|CHOCOLATE BANANA SWIRLED CAKE WRAPPED
|$1.99
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
SANDWICHES
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Banana Pudding Cake
|$6.00
|Banana Turtle Cake With Caramel Pecans And Rum
|$6.00
More about Colita
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|BANANA TRES LECHES CAKE
|$11.00
whipped cream, bruleed banana, powdered sugar.