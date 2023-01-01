Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana cake in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve banana cake

Item pic

 

Flynn's Eats

6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE BANANA SWIRLED CAKE WRAPPED$1.99
More about Flynn's Eats
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding Cake$6.00
Banana Turtle Cake With Caramel Pecans And Rum$6.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Colita image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BANANA TRES LECHES CAKE$11.00
whipped cream, bruleed banana, powdered sugar.
More about Colita
Thai Fusion image

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
77. Fried sweet rice cake (taro or banana) 2$6.95
More about Thai Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Calamari

Meatball Subs

Chips And Salsa

Shrimp Burritos

Shawarma Wraps

Mango Lassi

Chow Mein

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (998 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston