Barbacoas in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve barbacoas

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Sando$17.50
Barbacoa, Cilantro, Onion, Mojo, and Pickled Jalapeños, on a Tallow Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Boomin Barbecue
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Barbacoa tacos ( 3 tacos per order)$14.00
Shredded beef, red sauce, lettuce, queso fresco
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Vellee Nordhaus

303 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BARBACOA TACO (CORN TORTILLA)$5.50
Smokey slow-braised beef, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.
BARBACOA TACO (LETTUCE WRAP)$6.50
Smokey slow-braised beef, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.
More about Vellee Nordhaus
BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LAMB BARBACOA TACO$18.00
anchovy, caper berries, onions, cilantro
-2 tacos per order
More about Colita
Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Bowl (shredded Beef)$12.00
Slow cooked shredded beef Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
More about Viva Taco
Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Barbacoa -shredded beef$3.85
Slow cooked and seasoned shredded beef. Served in corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.
More about Mexico City Cafe
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos - Uptown

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Bowl$14.05
slow braised beef/ jalapeno & avocado salsa/ onion / cilantro/ lettuce/ radish/ queso fresco/ refried pinto beans/ lago rice
Barbacoa Taco$4.49
slow braised beef/ jalapeno & avocado salsa/ onion / cilantro/ lettuce/ radish/ queso fresco/
Barbacoa Taco$6.00
More about Lago Tacos - Uptown

