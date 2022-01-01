Barbacoas in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve barbacoas
Boomin Barbecue
949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Barbacoa Sando
|$17.50
Barbacoa, Cilantro, Onion, Mojo, and Pickled Jalapeños, on a Tallow Toasted Brioche Bun.
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Beef Barbacoa tacos ( 3 tacos per order)
|$14.00
Shredded beef, red sauce, lettuce, queso fresco
Vellee Nordhaus
303 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
|BARBACOA TACO (CORN TORTILLA)
|$5.50
Smokey slow-braised beef, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.
|BARBACOA TACO (LETTUCE WRAP)
|$6.50
Smokey slow-braised beef, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|LAMB BARBACOA TACO
|$18.00
anchovy, caper berries, onions, cilantro
-2 tacos per order
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Barbacoa Bowl (shredded Beef)
|$12.00
Slow cooked shredded beef Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Taco Barbacoa -shredded beef
|$3.85
Slow cooked and seasoned shredded beef. Served in corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.
Lago Tacos - Uptown
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$14.05
slow braised beef/ jalapeno & avocado salsa/ onion / cilantro/ lettuce/ radish/ queso fresco/ refried pinto beans/ lago rice
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.49
slow braised beef/ jalapeno & avocado salsa/ onion / cilantro/ lettuce/ radish/ queso fresco/
|Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00