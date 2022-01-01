Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve bean burritos

La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
A kiddie-sized burrito filled with refried beans and mixed cheese. Topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice.
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Bean Burrito
Beans and cheese
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.99
A small burrito filled with cheese and refried beans, then topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beans & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Pinto beans and cheese burrito, with option of 2 sides.
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burritos$5.25
Flour Tortillas wrapped with refried pinto beans and colby jack cheese. Choice of side rice/refried pinto beans/sweet corn cake/apple sauce/ choice of drink milk/juice
