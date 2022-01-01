Bean burritos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve bean burritos
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
A kiddie-sized burrito filled with refried beans and mixed cheese. Topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice.
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Kid Bean Burrito
Beans and cheese
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
A small burrito filled with cheese and refried beans, then topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|Beans & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Pinto beans and cheese burrito, with option of 2 sides.