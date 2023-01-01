Beef steaks in Minneapolis
Flynn's Eats
6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield
|BEEF STEAK OMELET
|$17.99
Sliced Beef Steak, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, hashbrown, cheese, and toast
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Naked Beef Steak Bites
|$18.00
Naked Beef Steak, hickory rub, Erik the Red horseradish white BBQ sauce
Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza - North Washington
600 Washington Ave N, Ste B101, Minneapolis
|BEEF STEAK SKEWER W/ GRILLED RED ONION
|$0.00
Served with bread & pickled vegetables
|HALF BEEF STEAK SKEWER W/ GRILLED RED ONION
|$0.00
Served with bread & pickled vegetables