Biryani in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Raag Special Chicken Biryani$21.00
Layers Of Basmati Rice Cooked With Chicken, Seasonings The RAAG way. Served With Salted Yogurt
Lamb Yakhni Pilaf$24.00
4 pan seared Lamb Chops on top of Rice cooked with seasonings & lamb chunks. Served With Yogurt
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Item pic

 

DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446

3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hyderabadi Vegetable Dum Biryani$12.95
Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with marinated vegetables, spices and cooked in a Hyderabadi style.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$12.95
Saffron flavored basmati rice slow cooked with chicken marinated in special housemade spices in a Hyderabadi style.
Chicken Fry Piece Biryani$15.95
Authentic hyderabadi dum biryani cooked w/boneless chicken fry, spices, premium basmati rice, garnished w/ egg, onions & cilantro.
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Biryani$17.00
biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with beef
More about Dancing Ganesha
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Biryani$17.00
aromatic rice frangrant with saffron mint and indian spices
More about Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

