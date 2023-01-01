Biryani in Minneapolis
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Raag Special Chicken Biryani
|$21.00
Layers Of Basmati Rice Cooked With Chicken, Seasonings The RAAG way. Served With Salted Yogurt
|Lamb Yakhni Pilaf
|$24.00
4 pan seared Lamb Chops on top of Rice cooked with seasonings & lamb chunks. Served With Yogurt
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Hyderabadi Vegetable Dum Biryani
|$12.95
Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with marinated vegetables, spices and cooked in a Hyderabadi style.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
|$12.95
Saffron flavored basmati rice slow cooked with chicken marinated in special housemade spices in a Hyderabadi style.
|Chicken Fry Piece Biryani
|$15.95
Authentic hyderabadi dum biryani cooked w/boneless chicken fry, spices, premium basmati rice, garnished w/ egg, onions & cilantro.
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Beef Biryani
|$17.00
biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with beef