Bisque in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve bisque

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America

2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Lobster Bisque$7.95
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Of Cold Creamy Tomato Bisque$12.00
Quart Of Cold Tomato Bisque$12.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque$10.00
available Saturdays only
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Northeast Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Split Pea & Bacon$9.00
More about Northeast Social
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque - Bowl$99.00
only available friday, saturday, and sunday
More about Longfellow Grill
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque - Cup$99.00
only available friday, saturday, and sunday
More about Edina Grill
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque - Cup$99.00
only available friday, saturday, and sunday
Lobster Bisque - Bowl$99.00
only available friday, saturday, and sunday
More about The Lowry

