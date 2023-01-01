Bisque in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve bisque
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America
2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$7.95
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Quart Of Cold Creamy Tomato Bisque
|$12.00
|Quart Of Cold Tomato Bisque
|$12.00
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Lobster Bisque
|$10.00
available Saturdays only
Northeast Social
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis
|Split Pea & Bacon
|$9.00
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Lobster Bisque - Bowl
|$99.00
only available friday, saturday, and sunday
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Lobster Bisque - Cup
|$99.00
only available friday, saturday, and sunday