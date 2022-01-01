Black bean soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve black bean soup
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|BLACK BEAN VEGGIE SOUP
|$7.95
Soup's on!! Black beans and chopped veggies (including yuca) in our homemade veggie broth make this hearty, delicious AND it's Vegan & Gluten Free.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Black Bean Soup
|$5.49
Black beans, peppers, onions and spices. Topped with pico de gallo and grated cotija cheese.