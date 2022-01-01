Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean soup in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve black bean soup

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLACK BEAN VEGGIE SOUP$7.95
Soup's on!! Black beans and chopped veggies (including yuca) in our homemade veggie broth make this hearty, delicious AND it's Vegan & Gluten Free.
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Soup$5.49
Black beans, peppers, onions and spices. Topped with pico de gallo and grated cotija cheese.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Soup$4.99
Black beans, peppers, onions, and spices. Topped with grated cotija cheese.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant

