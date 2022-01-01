Bleu burgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve bleu burgers
More about My Burger Skyway
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$10.95
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
|Double Black and Bleu Burger
|$12.75
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Bleu Fig Burger
|$16.00
Two quarter pound patties topped with bacon, four-cheese spread (bleu, goat, ricotta, and cream cheese) crispy onions, arugula, and fig jam
More about My Burger Richfield
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$10.95
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
|Double Black and Bleu Burger
|$12.75
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger
|$11.95
Bacon, sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Bleu Cheese Burger
|$9.99
Crumbled bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss cheese.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$10.95
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
|Double Black and Bleu Burger
|$12.75
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
More about My Burger Uptown
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$10.95
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
|Double Black and Bleu Burger
|$12.75
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!