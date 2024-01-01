Blueberry pancakes in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Victor's 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLUEBERRY PANCAKE$5.75
Blueberries inside a buttermilk pancake!
More about Victor's 1959 Cafe
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberry Sauce$14.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House - Edina

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$10.95
Six blueberry pancakes served with maple and blueberry syrup.
1/2 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$8.60
Three Blueberry Pancakes
More about Original Pancake House - Edina
Item pic

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Corn Pancake$12.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries pure Wisconsin maple syrup (vegan)
More about French Meadow
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House - Plymouth

1415 County Rd 101, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$10.95
Six blueberry pancakes served with maple and blueberry syrup.
More about Original Pancake House - Plymouth

