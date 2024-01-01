Blueberry pancakes in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Victor's 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
|$5.75
Blueberries inside a buttermilk pancake!
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberry Sauce
|$14.00
Original Pancake House - Edina
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
|$10.95
Six blueberry pancakes served with maple and blueberry syrup.
|1/2 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
|$8.60
Three Blueberry Pancakes
French Meadow
2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Blueberry Corn Pancake
|$12.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries pure Wisconsin maple syrup (vegan)