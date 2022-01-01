Boneless ribs in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve boneless ribs
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Boneless Asian Rib
|$21.99
Slow-Cooked for Hours, Basted in Homemade Thai Sauce. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Ribs & Boneless Wings
|$22.99
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes, Seven Boneless Wings Tossed in Sauce Of Your Choice. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.