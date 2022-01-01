Breakfast pizza in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve breakfast pizza
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Breakfast PIZZA
|$15.00
Pancetta, red onion, yukon gold potatoes, fontina, rosemary oil, runny egg
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|SM Breakfast Pizza
|$18.99
Olive Oil, Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Mozarella Cheese
PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Omelet Pizza
|$15.00
Eggs, mozzarella, bell peppers, onion