Breakfast pizza in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve breakfast pizza

Item pic

 

Red Rabbit Minneapolis

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast PIZZA$15.00
Pancetta, red onion, yukon gold potatoes, fontina, rosemary oil, runny egg
More about Red Rabbit Minneapolis
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SM Breakfast Pizza$18.99
Olive Oil, Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Mozarella Cheese
More about Fireside Foundry
Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Omelet Pizza$15.00
Eggs, mozzarella, bell peppers, onion
More about PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
Main pic

 

Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VERY NICE BREAKFAST PIZZA$20.00
CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, SAUSAGE GRAVY, SCRAMBLED EGGS, BACON JAM, FRIED SAGE [CANNOT BE MADE DF/VEGAN, CAN BE MADE GF]
More about Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

