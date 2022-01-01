Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve brisket

Beef Brisket Sandwich image

 

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Served with our sweet, tangy, & smoky secret recipe BBQ sauce (hot or mild) and Cole Slaw on the side for topping that beautiful meat.
Beef Brisket$17.00
Comes with two small sides. Dry rubbed with our special blend of spices and slow smoked for 12 hours until juicy and tender.
LBS Beef Brisket$23.00
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse
Smoked Brisket Sandwich image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Smoked chopped brisket, provolone, gardinera, bbq sauce
Texas Oak Smoked Brisket Dinner$18.00
8oz or 16oz of Texas style house smoked beef brisket. Served with ESS house BBQ sauce, Texas toast, coleslaw and pickles.
More about Eat Street Social
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Grilled Cheese$17.00
Brisket, sautéed onions, cheddar, and provolone served on sourdough.
Brisket Mac & Cheese$18.00
Cavatappi noodles with jalapeño bacon, jalapeños, American & cheddar cheese topped with brisket, crispy onions and bbq sauce
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Meal$15.50
Brisket Sandwich$9.50
Brisket Basket$13.50
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked BBQ Brisket$18.00
Smoked Beef Brisket, Mixed Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Green Onions, Cilantro, Pickle Red Onions, Homemade BBQ Sauce
More about PIZZA SHARK
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Beef & Brisket$10.25
Pho with Lean Beef Slices and Brisket.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
More about V Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Mac & Cheese$18.00
American and smoked cheddar, jalapeño bacon, and jalapeños topped with brisket, crispy onions & bbq sauce
Brisket Grilled Cheese$17.00
Aged cheddar and provolone, smoked brisket, and sauteéd onions
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Brisket image

 

Minnesota Barbecue Company

816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$12.00
8oz portion of brisket. sliced upon your arrival
Wagyu Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Egg Bun, Charred onions, 6oz
Wagyu Brisket$15.00
Beef brisket seasoned with S&P
More about Minnesota Barbecue Company
Banner pic

 

Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRISKET CHOPPED CHEESE$10.00
BRISKET MIX, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, MAYO
*CAN BE MADE DAIRY FREE WITHOUT CHEESE*
More about Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
Item pic

 

The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Tacos$13.00
Chopped brisket, bbq, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, lemon basil aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
Item pic

 

The Fabled Rooster

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket ROLLS$10.00
Brisket Sammie$15.00
Smoked Brisket, Choice of BBQ Sauce on Texas Toast with our house made Bread & Butter Pickles
More about The Fabled Rooster
The North Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The North Bar & Grill

2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

Avg 4.4 (254 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepper Jack Bacon Brisket Burger$14.00
A brisket beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings, with a spicy mayo.
More about The North Bar & Grill
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich image

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich$17.00
Slow roasted brisket, guava bbq, sauteed onions, cheddar and provolone on sourdough
Brisket Mac & Cheese$18.00
Brisket, Jalapeno bacon, fresh jalapenos, crispy onions, and bbq sauce.
More about The Block Food + Drink
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Burrito$18.00
beef brisket, fries, black beans, onion, cilantro, black aioli, flour tortilla. side of smoky chipotle salsa.
Brisket Taco$5.00
Beef brisket, black aioli, cilantro, onions.
Brisket Burrito$16.00
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet
Thai Fusion image

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
79. Beef Brisket$15.99
More about Thai Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Shrimp Wraps

Chicken Pitas

Cinnamon Rolls

Coleslaw

Kimchi

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston