Brisket in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve brisket
Soul to Soul Smokehouse
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Served with our sweet, tangy, & smoky secret recipe BBQ sauce (hot or mild) and Cole Slaw on the side for topping that beautiful meat.
|Beef Brisket
|$17.00
Comes with two small sides. Dry rubbed with our special blend of spices and slow smoked for 12 hours until juicy and tender.
|LBS Beef Brisket
|$23.00
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$18.00
Smoked chopped brisket, provolone, gardinera, bbq sauce
|Texas Oak Smoked Brisket Dinner
|$18.00
8oz or 16oz of Texas style house smoked beef brisket. Served with ESS house BBQ sauce, Texas toast, coleslaw and pickles.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Brisket, sautéed onions, cheddar, and provolone served on sourdough.
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Cavatappi noodles with jalapeño bacon, jalapeños, American & cheddar cheese topped with brisket, crispy onions and bbq sauce
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|Brisket Meal
|$15.50
|Brisket Sandwich
|$9.50
|Brisket Basket
|$13.50
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Smoked BBQ Brisket
|$18.00
Smoked Beef Brisket, Mixed Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Green Onions, Cilantro, Pickle Red Onions, Homemade BBQ Sauce
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Pho Beef & Brisket
|$10.25
Pho with Lean Beef Slices and Brisket.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
American and smoked cheddar, jalapeño bacon, and jalapeños topped with brisket, crispy onions & bbq sauce
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Aged cheddar and provolone, smoked brisket, and sauteéd onions
Minnesota Barbecue Company
816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Brisket
|$12.00
8oz portion of brisket. sliced upon your arrival
|Wagyu Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Egg Bun, Charred onions, 6oz
|Wagyu Brisket
|$15.00
Beef brisket seasoned with S&P
Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis
|BRISKET CHOPPED CHEESE
|$10.00
BRISKET MIX, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, MAYO
*CAN BE MADE DAIRY FREE WITHOUT CHEESE*
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Brisket Tacos
|$13.00
Chopped brisket, bbq, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, lemon basil aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
The Fabled Rooster
520 N 4th St, Minneapolis
|Brisket ROLLS
|$10.00
|Brisket Sammie
|$15.00
Smoked Brisket, Choice of BBQ Sauce on Texas Toast with our house made Bread & Butter Pickles
The North Bar & Grill
2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Pepper Jack Bacon Brisket Burger
|$14.00
A brisket beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings, with a spicy mayo.
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$17.00
Slow roasted brisket, guava bbq, sauteed onions, cheddar and provolone on sourdough
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Brisket, Jalapeno bacon, fresh jalapenos, crispy onions, and bbq sauce.
Sonora Grill Nicollet
1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Brisket Burrito
|$18.00
beef brisket, fries, black beans, onion, cilantro, black aioli, flour tortilla. side of smoky chipotle salsa.
|Brisket Taco
|$5.00
Beef brisket, black aioli, cilantro, onions.
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|79. Beef Brisket
|$15.99