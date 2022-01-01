Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve brulee

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
oatmeal brulee$7.95
oats & wheat berries slow cooked & topped w/ strawberries, sliced almonds & brown sugar glaze
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creme Brulee French Toast$12.00
5 slices of bakery fresh cinnamon bread dipped in creme brulee batter and topped with cinnamon butter. sSrved with fresh berries
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creme Brulee$5.95
Classic Vanilla
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Crème Brulee$3.95
More about V Bistro
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creme Brulee (Delivery)$8.00
Enjoy our in-house Pastry Chef's choice of seasonal crème brûlée.
More about The Loop - West End
Ramen Kazama Select image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee Crepe Cake$5.99
More about Ramen Kazama Select
Creme Brulee Doughnut image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee Doughnut$9.00
Brulee Doughnut filled with diplomat cream.
More about Snack Bar
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee$7.00
dark chocolate, orange, whipped creme
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grapefruit Brulee$6.00
Texas Ruby red grapefruit, caramelized sugar, fresh berries and whipped cream
More about The Block Food + Drink
Restaurant banner

 

Cardamom

723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
SAFFRRON CREME BRULEE$10.00
cardamom, rose water
More about Cardamom

