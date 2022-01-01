Brulee in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve brulee
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|oatmeal brulee
|$7.95
oats & wheat berries slow cooked & topped w/ strawberries, sliced almonds & brown sugar glaze
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$12.00
5 slices of bakery fresh cinnamon bread dipped in creme brulee batter and topped with cinnamon butter. sSrved with fresh berries
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Creme Brulee
|$5.95
Classic Vanilla
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Coffee Crème Brulee
|$3.95
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Creme Brulee (Delivery)
|$8.00
Enjoy our in-house Pastry Chef's choice of seasonal crème brûlée.
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama Select
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Creme Brulee Crepe Cake
|$5.99
PIZZA • TAPAS
Snack Bar
800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
|Creme Brulee Doughnut
|$9.00
Brulee Doughnut filled with diplomat cream.
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Creme Brulee
|$7.00
dark chocolate, orange, whipped creme
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Grapefruit Brulee
|$6.00
Texas Ruby red grapefruit, caramelized sugar, fresh berries and whipped cream