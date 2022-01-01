Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.25
Crispy fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, with celery and bleu cheese dressing on a toasted bun
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Buffalo & Pepperjack Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese served on a bun with fixings and a side
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served on a 6" ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomatoes.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots
|$10.99
Fried chicken sandwich dipped in buffalo sauce on a sesame seed bun with pickles & Ranch , comes with tater tots
Contains gluten, soy
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A spicy buffalo tossed chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato. Choose golden fried or grilled.
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken, provolone, fresh jalapenos, spinach, buffalo sauce, brioche bun, side of cheddar cheese sauce
Hell's Cafeteria
86 S 9th St., Minneapolis
|Parmesan Crusted Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Parmesan crusted chicken with pickled onions/jalapenos and gouda cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch (or other sauce of choice). No side included.
Chickies - Mall of America
60 east broadway, bloomington
|Vato Loco (Buffalo Chicken) Sandwich
|$16.99
Graze Provisions + Libations
520 n 4th st, minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buffalo Chicken, sliced avocado, jalapenos, pickles, green onions, cheddar cheese, romaine, on sourdough - topped with buffalo sauce & avocado ranch - served with chips and salsa