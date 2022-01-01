Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Crispy fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, with celery and bleu cheese dressing on a toasted bun
More about Eggy's Diner
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo & Pepperjack Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese served on a bun with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served on a 6" ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Carbone's Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Tots image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots$10.99
Fried chicken sandwich dipped in buffalo sauce on a sesame seed bun with pickles & Ranch , comes with tater tots
Contains gluten, soy
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
More about Heather's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A spicy buffalo tossed chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato. Choose golden fried or grilled.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken, provolone, fresh jalapenos, spinach, buffalo sauce, brioche bun, side of cheddar cheese sauce
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Hell's Cafeteria

86 S 9th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Crusted Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Parmesan crusted chicken with pickled onions/jalapenos and gouda cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch (or other sauce of choice). No side included.
More about Hell's Cafeteria
Restaurant banner

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vato Loco (Buffalo Chicken) Sandwich$16.99
More about Chickies - Mall of America
Item pic

 

Graze Provisions + Libations

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo Chicken, sliced avocado, jalapenos, pickles, green onions, cheddar cheese, romaine, on sourdough - topped with buffalo sauce & avocado ranch - served with chips and salsa
More about Graze Provisions + Libations

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Risotto

Chicken Fajitas

Green Beans

Singapore Noodles

Pho

Salad Rolls

Cappuccino

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston