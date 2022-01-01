Buffalo chicken wraps in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Dave's Downtown
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing.
More about The Loop - MPLS
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.99
More about Fireside Foundry
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Local Roots
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato And Bleu Cheese Dressing.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vato Loco Wrap (Buffalo Chicken)$16.99
Buffalo Chicken
More about Chickies - Mall of America

