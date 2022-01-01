Buffalo chicken wraps in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing.
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$14.99
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato And Bleu Cheese Dressing.