Buffalo wings in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Tap Society
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Wings Dry Rub - Buffalo
|$15.50
Wings tossed in Buffalo dry rub spice
|Wings Sauce - Buffalo
|$15.50
Wings tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce
More about Blue Door Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Scary Buffalo Wings
Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!
|Buffalo Wings
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.
More about Local Roots
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Buffalo Wings
|$7.00
*ONLY AVAILABLE FRIDAYS* 8 buffalo wings ~ served with carrots, celery, ranch, and bleu cheese dressing
More about Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party
3448 42nd Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Wings
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.