Buffalo wings in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wings Dry Rub - Buffalo$15.50
Wings tossed in Buffalo dry rub spice
Wings Sauce - Buffalo$15.50
Wings tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce
More about Tap Society
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scary Buffalo Wings
Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!
Buffalo Wings
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.
More about Blue Door Pub
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$7.00
*ONLY AVAILABLE FRIDAYS* 8 buffalo wings ~ served with carrots, celery, ranch, and bleu cheese dressing
More about Local Roots
Item pic

 

Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party

3448 42nd Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.
More about Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scary Buffalo Wings
Our traditional buffalo wings, kicked up a notch!
Buffalo Wings
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.
More about Blue Door Pub

