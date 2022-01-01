Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
breakfast burrito$14.95
scrambled eggs, sausage, pepper jack cheese, avocado, country potatoes & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla served w/ pico de gallo & tortilla chips
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wet Burrito Lunch$10.49
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Creamed Burritos$13.99
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Creamed Burrito$9.99
A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
KOREAN BURRITO image

 

Vellee Deli

109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
KOREAN BURRITO$12.25
More about Vellee Deli
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
More about Red Cow
Maeve's Breakfast Burrito image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maeve's Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Tortilla wrap filled with Andouille sausage, eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and a spicy cream sauce. Served with a side of fruit. Originally made popular by Maeves Cafe of NE MPLS.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
022226cd-9fbd-4ce5-af96-28e9e183c8c3 image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns wrapped in warm flour tortilla served with a side of salsa
Tex Mex Burrito$9.25
Breakfast Potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, pico de gallo, cheese wrapped in a tortilla
More about Dave's Downtown
Breakfast Burrito image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
More about The Bad Waitress
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Big Dog Burrito$15.00
Who is Al? Order this massive breakfast burrito and possibly unlock the secret. A large flour tortilla stuffed with crispy hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage, bell peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, and potential juicy secrets. Topped with tomatillo salsa and cilantro crema. Served with fresh berries
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
burrito bowl$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
More about Red Cow
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito.$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
More about Longfellow Grill
Logan's image

 

Logan's

1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burritos*$12.49
More about Logan's
Fredo's Breakfast Burrito image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fredo's Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Fredo's at it again. Two scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheese, and fajita veggies, all wrapped in a 12" golden-wheat tortilla. Add your meat of choice, or keep it vegetarian! Comes with salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
A kiddie-sized burrito filled with refried beans and mixed cheese. Topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice.
Fajita Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, and jack cheese. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and sour cream. Grilled steak or
chicken
El Grande Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese and onions. Topped with green chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Egg, cheddar, tomato, bell peppers, onion, & mushrooms ~ served with greens & salsa verde
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Bacon, potatoes, turkey, egg, and cheddar ~ served with greens & salsa verde
More about Local Roots
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito.$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
More about Edina Grill
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Burrito$12.95
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, side of sour cream
Kid Beef Burrito
Ground beef and cheese
Kid Bean Burrito
Beans and cheese
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Playing With Fire image

 

The Test Kitchen

825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$8.00
Choice of Meat, Potato, Three Eggs, and Cheese.
More about The Test Kitchen
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served with a side of hashbrowns or home fries. Substitute black beans to make it vegetarian.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Chorizo, eggs, sauteed peppers and onions, black beans, cheddar jack cheese and roasted tomato hollandaise sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and choice of hashbrowns, breakfast potatoes or fruit.
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, bell pepper and onion mix, and choice of protein (black beans, bacon, pork sausage, pork chorizo); topped with enchilada salsa, pico de gallo, melted cheddar cheese and sour cream. Make it VEGAN with tofu scramble, Beyond Italian Sausage or vegan chorizo, and Chao cheese.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Flour Tortilla filled with vegan tofu scramble, hash browns, bell peppers, onions, and vegan Chao cheese., your choice of Beyond Italian Sausage or vegan chorizo.,
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Dunn Brothers Coffee image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dunn Brothers Coffee

9700 France Ave South, Bloomington

Avg 5 ( reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$3.99
More about Dunn Brothers Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
More about The Freehouse
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and a scoop of sour cream
Blanco Chicken Burrito$14.39
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo. Then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.
Supreme Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.49
Scrambled Eggs, hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, peppers, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream. (minimum order of 6)
More about Dave's Downtown Catering
Burrito Loco image

GRILL

Burrito Loco

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito (Build Your Own)$9.50
Fully customizable burrito. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
Burrito Bowl (Build Your Own)$9.50
Fully customizable burrito bowl. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
More about Burrito Loco
Breakfast burrito image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast burrito$14.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla (vegetarian)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
More about Red Cow
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Coconut Achiote Beans, Smoked Potato Hash, Just Egg Scramble, Cashew Sour Cream, Coconut Rice, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole Can be made without gluten. Can be made without tree nuts.
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Fried Pickles

Cinnamon Rolls

Spaghetti

Curry

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bruschetta

Fish And Chips

Teriyaki Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston