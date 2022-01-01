Burritos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve burritos
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|breakfast burrito
|$14.95
scrambled eggs, sausage, pepper jack cheese, avocado, country potatoes & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla served w/ pico de gallo & tortilla chips
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Wet Burrito Lunch
|$10.49
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
|Creamed Burritos
|$13.99
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
|Creamed Burrito
|$9.99
A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Vellee Deli
109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis
|KOREAN BURRITO
|$12.25
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Maeve's Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Tortilla wrap filled with Andouille sausage, eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and a spicy cream sauce. Served with a side of fruit. Originally made popular by Maeves Cafe of NE MPLS.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.25
Scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns wrapped in warm flour tortilla served with a side of salsa
|Tex Mex Burrito
|$9.25
Breakfast Potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, pico de gallo, cheese wrapped in a tortilla
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Big Dog Burrito
|$15.00
Who is Al? Order this massive breakfast burrito and possibly unlock the secret. A large flour tortilla stuffed with crispy hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage, bell peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, and potential juicy secrets. Topped with tomatillo salsa and cilantro crema. Served with fresh berries
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|burrito bowl
|$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito.
|$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Fredo's Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
Fredo's at it again. Two scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheese, and fajita veggies, all wrapped in a 12" golden-wheat tortilla. Add your meat of choice, or keep it vegetarian! Comes with salsa and sour cream on the side.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
A kiddie-sized burrito filled with refried beans and mixed cheese. Topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice.
|Fajita Burrito
|$14.99
Flour tortilla, sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, and jack cheese. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and sour cream. Grilled steak or
chicken
|El Grande Burrito
|$11.99
Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese and onions. Topped with green chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream.
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Egg, cheddar, tomato, bell peppers, onion, & mushrooms ~ served with greens & salsa verde
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.00
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Bacon, potatoes, turkey, egg, and cheddar ~ served with greens & salsa verde
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
|Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito.
|$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Taco Burrito
|$12.95
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, side of sour cream
|Kid Beef Burrito
Ground beef and cheese
|Kid Bean Burrito
Beans and cheese
The Test Kitchen
825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|Burrito
|$8.00
Choice of Meat, Potato, Three Eggs, and Cheese.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served with a side of hashbrowns or home fries. Substitute black beans to make it vegetarian.
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Chorizo, eggs, sauteed peppers and onions, black beans, cheddar jack cheese and roasted tomato hollandaise sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and choice of hashbrowns, breakfast potatoes or fruit.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, bell pepper and onion mix, and choice of protein (black beans, bacon, pork sausage, pork chorizo); topped with enchilada salsa, pico de gallo, melted cheddar cheese and sour cream. Make it VEGAN with tofu scramble, Beyond Italian Sausage or vegan chorizo, and Chao cheese.
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Flour Tortilla filled with vegan tofu scramble, hash browns, bell peppers, onions, and vegan Chao cheese., your choice of Beyond Italian Sausage or vegan chorizo.,
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dunn Brothers Coffee
9700 France Ave South, Bloomington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
|Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and a scoop of sour cream
|Blanco Chicken Burrito
|$14.39
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo. Then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.
|Supreme Burrito
|$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.49
Scrambled Eggs, hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, peppers, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream. (minimum order of 6)
GRILL
Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Burrito (Build Your Own)
|$9.50
Fully customizable burrito. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
|Burrito Bowl (Build Your Own)
|$9.50
Fully customizable burrito bowl. Comes with a side of chips and mild salsa.
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Breakfast burrito
|$14.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla (vegetarian)
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
