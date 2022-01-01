Cake in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
coconut cake whole$45.00
layer cake filled w/ coconut cream, covered in 7 minute frosting and coconut flakes
8 inch round serves 8-16
call us to personalize!
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$7.00
Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Strawberry Lemon Cakes (2)$6.75
More about Eggy's Diner
Pecan Bourbon Butter Cake image

 

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Bourbon Butter Cake$4.00
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse
Broders' Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake | Slice$7.00
Classic carrot cake with walnuts, cinnamon cream cheese frosting, and topped with rainbow carrot medallions.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birthday Cake Shake$6.50
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Cake and Pastry Flour
All home bakers know that the right tools and ingredients can make all the difference. Our cake and pastry flour has been tested by our bakers and refined so your cakes and cookies have a flavorful and tender crumb. A great flour for cookies, pies, scones or any sweet baking project.
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Fudge Cake$8.99
Brought to you From the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Moist Fudge Cake Layered with Rich Chocolate Fudge Icing, Finished with Chocolate Cream Icing.
All American Cake Cheesecake$8.99
Brought to you from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Vanilla Cake, Strawberry Mousse and Cheesecake swirled with blueberries and Strawberries. Topped with Blueberries, strawberries and Whipped Cream.
More about Johnny Boy's
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake Slice$7.25
Silky smooth cheese cake.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Naughty Greek Skyway

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yia-Yia's Orange Filo Cake$5.00
Orange cake made from filo dough soaked in homemade Greek honey syrup and served with Greek yogurt-based sauce — family recipe
More about The Naughty Greek Skyway
Item pic

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pandan Cake - Buttercream (slice)$7.50
Pandan Cake - Coconut (slice)$7.50
Pandan Cake - Durian (slice)$7.50
More about Pho Mai
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Cake$7.50
Date cake, salted caramel & whipped sour cream
More about Red Rabbit
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Triple Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Banana Cake$13.00
Banana cake topped with layer of almond dacquoise, with a molten caramelized white chocolate center.
More about Bar La Grassa
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birthday Cake Shake$6.50
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Red Cow
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Cakes, Eggs, & Links.$12.50
Chocolate Cake$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.75
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$4.75
Oreo Mousse Cake$4.75
More about Carbone's Pizza
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
SPICED APPLE CIDER CAKE$10.00
apple cider sponge cake, apple mouse layers, cream cheese icing, caramel sauce, cinnamon shortbread crumble
DEVILS FOOD CAKE$10.00
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Cake$8.00
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
English Toffee Cake$8.00
A Merlins staple! A traditional spiced steam cake topped with warm Birds custard and MRP toffee sauce
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Cake$2.15
A simple and sweet donut. Rich vanilla cake batter brought to perfection. Topped with icing and sprinkles.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Molten Lava Cake$6.00
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.99
A chocolate lava cake served with hot fudge.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$2.50
More about Local Roots
PIZZA SHARK image

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry Cheese Cake$7.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about PIZZA SHARK
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Cakes, Eggs, & Links.$12.50
pancakes, eggs your way, pork sausage
Chocolate Cake$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
More about Edina Grill
Okome House image

 

Okome House

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Roll Cake Vanilla$5.00
Roll cake with vanilla whipped cream. 2 slices per order.
Roll Cake Matcha$5.00
Roll cake with Matcha whipped cream. 2 slices per order.
More about Okome House
Monello/Constantine image

 

Monello/Constantine

1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crepe Cake$12.00
with caramel mascarpone and oats
Almond Brown Butter Cake$11.00
with apples and streusel
More about Monello/Constantine
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Pancakes$13.00
Daily Dessert: Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Cake$6.00
Budapest Muffin: Cinnamon, Sour Cream, Walnut Coffee Cake$3.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Crab Cakes$18.00
(2) spicy remoulade
Chocolate Cake$9.00
buttermilk chocolate cake, hot fudge, toffee bits, whipped cream
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.00
Moist vanilla cake topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
We recommend ordering it warmed up!
*Contains milk, eggs, soy, and wheat
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

