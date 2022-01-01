Cake in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cake
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|coconut cake whole
|$45.00
layer cake filled w/ coconut cream, covered in 7 minute frosting and coconut flakes
8 inch round serves 8-16
call us to personalize!
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$7.00
Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Half Strawberry Lemon Cakes (2)
|$6.75
Soul to Soul Smokehouse
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
|Pecan Bourbon Butter Cake
|$4.00
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Carrot Cake | Slice
|$7.00
Classic carrot cake with walnuts, cinnamon cream cheese frosting, and topped with rainbow carrot medallions.
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cake and Pastry Flour
All home bakers know that the right tools and ingredients can make all the difference. Our cake and pastry flour has been tested by our bakers and refined so your cakes and cookies have a flavorful and tender crumb. A great flour for cookies, pies, scones or any sweet baking project.
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Triple Fudge Cake
|$8.99
Brought to you From the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Moist Fudge Cake Layered with Rich Chocolate Fudge Icing, Finished with Chocolate Cream Icing.
|All American Cake Cheesecake
|$8.99
Brought to you from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Vanilla Cake, Strawberry Mousse and Cheesecake swirled with blueberries and Strawberries. Topped with Blueberries, strawberries and Whipped Cream.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Cheese Cake Slice
|$7.25
Silky smooth cheese cake.
The Naughty Greek Skyway
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis
|Yia-Yia's Orange Filo Cake
|$5.00
Orange cake made from filo dough soaked in homemade Greek honey syrup and served with Greek yogurt-based sauce — family recipe
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Pandan Cake - Buttercream (slice)
|$7.50
|Pandan Cake - Coconut (slice)
|$7.50
|Pandan Cake - Durian (slice)
|$7.50
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Sticky Toffee Cake
|$7.50
Date cake, salted caramel & whipped sour cream
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Almond Banana Cake
|$13.00
Banana cake topped with layer of almond dacquoise, with a molten caramelized white chocolate center.
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Cakes, Eggs, & Links.
|$12.50
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$4.75
|Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$4.75
|Oreo Mousse Cake
|$4.75
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|SPICED APPLE CIDER CAKE
|$10.00
apple cider sponge cake, apple mouse layers, cream cheese icing, caramel sauce, cinnamon shortbread crumble
|DEVILS FOOD CAKE
|$10.00
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
|English Toffee Cake
|$8.00
A Merlins staple! A traditional spiced steam cake topped with warm Birds custard and MRP toffee sauce
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Vanilla Cake
|$2.15
A simple and sweet donut. Rich vanilla cake batter brought to perfection. Topped with icing and sprinkles.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|Molten Lava Cake
|$6.00
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
A chocolate lava cake served with hot fudge.
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Berry Cheese Cake
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Cakes, Eggs, & Links.
|$12.50
pancakes, eggs your way, pork sausage
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
Okome House
4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis
|Roll Cake Vanilla
|$5.00
Roll cake with vanilla whipped cream. 2 slices per order.
|Roll Cake Matcha
|$5.00
Roll cake with Matcha whipped cream. 2 slices per order.
Monello/Constantine
1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS
|Crepe Cake
|$12.00
with caramel mascarpone and oats
|Almond Brown Butter Cake
|$11.00
with apples and streusel
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Carrot Cake Pancakes
|$13.00
|Daily Dessert: Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Cake
|$6.00
|Budapest Muffin: Cinnamon, Sour Cream, Walnut Coffee Cake
|$3.00
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Maryland Crab Cakes
|$18.00
(2) spicy remoulade
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
buttermilk chocolate cake, hot fudge, toffee bits, whipped cream
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.00
Moist vanilla cake topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
We recommend ordering it warmed up!
*Contains milk, eggs, soy, and wheat