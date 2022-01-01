Calamari in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve calamari
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Calamari Tacos
|$15.00
fried calamari, scotch bonnet slaw, avocado, pumpkin seeds, piquillo aioli
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Calamari with Caper Aioli
|$14.00
EaTo
305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis
|Calamari
|$16.00
Breaded calamari, house red sauce, jalapeno aioli
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Curry infused calamari with cilantro, fresno chilies,
lemon aioli and sweet chili sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Fried Calamari
|$19.00
Giardiniera, Spicy Mayo, Lime
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Calamari
|$13.95
Fresh tempura squid served with a special calamari sauce
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Spicy Calamari
|$10.95
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Crispy Calamari
|$11.00
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|CALAMARI
|$14.00
Cucumber, Radish, Ricotta Salata, Frisee, Lemon Caper Aioli
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Bombay Calamari
|$10.00
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|CALABRIAN CALAMARI
|$14.00
Lightly coated and fried calamari, fresno peppers, preserved lemon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#8 Songkla Calamari
|$9.50
Lightly dusted with seasoned flour & deep-fried to perfection.
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Calamari
|$15.00
old bay, jalapeno tatrar sauce
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|11. Crispy Calamari
|$8.99
Eight pieces lightly battered and deep-fried Calamari Rings.