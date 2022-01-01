Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve calamari

The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CALAMARI$15.00
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Tacos$15.00
fried calamari, scotch bonnet slaw, avocado, pumpkin seeds, piquillo aioli
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari with Caper Aioli$14.00
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$16.00
Breaded calamari, house red sauce, jalapeno aioli
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$15.00
Curry infused calamari with cilantro, fresno chilies,
lemon aioli and sweet chili sauce
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Fried Calamari$19.00
Giardiniera, Spicy Mayo, Lime
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$13.95
Fresh tempura squid served with a special calamari sauce
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Calamari$10.95
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$11.00
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CALAMARI$14.00
Cucumber, Radish, Ricotta Salata, Frisee, Lemon Caper Aioli
CALAMARI$13.00
Cucumber, Radish, Ricotta Salata, Frisee, Lemon Caper Aioli
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bombay Calamari$10.00
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$12.00
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CALABRIAN CALAMARI$14.00
Lightly coated and fried calamari, fresno peppers, preserved lemon
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#8 Songkla Calamari$9.50
Lightly dusted with seasoned flour & deep-fried to perfection.
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$15.00
old bay, jalapeno tatrar sauce
Item pic

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
11. Crispy Calamari$8.99
Eight pieces lightly battered and deep-fried Calamari Rings.
