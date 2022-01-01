Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California burgers in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve california burgers

California Burger image

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Skyway
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Beyond California Burger$17.00
Beyond patty, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato, red onion, and vegan mayo
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
California Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Richfield
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
California Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
California Burger image

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Uptown

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Cheese Fries

Chilaquiles

Sweet Potato Fries

Cashew Chicken

Chili

Grilled Chicken Salad

Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston