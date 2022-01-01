California burgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve california burgers
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|California Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Vegan Beyond California Burger
|$17.00
Beyond patty, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato, red onion, and vegan mayo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|California Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|California Burger
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomato & mayo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|California Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.