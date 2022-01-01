Cappuccino in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cappuccino
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|cappuccino
|$4.50
1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Cappuccino Brownie
|$3.00
1 brownie | espresso infused chocolate brownie with cream cheese frosting and chocolate drizzle.
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cappuccino
|$5.25
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dunn Brothers Coffee
9700 France Ave South, Bloomington
|Cappuccino
|$3.70
Espresso with densely textured milk.
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|CAPPUCCINO
|$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk foam.
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Oatmeal Cappuccino*
Café Cerés
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
|CAPPUCCINO
|$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk foam.
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso & frothed milk
Standish Cafe
2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foamed milk