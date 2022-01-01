Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve cappuccino

yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
cappuccino$4.50
1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino TO GO$3.75
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino Brownie$3.00
1 brownie | espresso infused chocolate brownie with cream cheese frosting and chocolate drizzle.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$5.25
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.75
hot
More about Gigi's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.50
More about Heather's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dunn Brothers Coffee

9700 France Ave South, Bloomington

Avg 5 ( reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.70
Espresso with densely textured milk.
More about Dunn Brothers Coffee
Item pic

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAPPUCCINO$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk foam.
More about Café Cerés
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal Cappuccino*
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar
Item pic

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAPPUCCINO$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk foam.
More about Café Cerés
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
10oz
More about Alma
The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso & frothed milk
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

 

Standish Cafe

2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foamed milk
More about Standish Cafe
Item pic

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.59
espresso, steamed milk, foam
6 ounces
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cupcakes

Taquitos

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Korma

Meatball Subs

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston