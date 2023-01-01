Caprese sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Caprese Sandwich
|$16.25
V | Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato and olive oil.
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Caprese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
Relish MPLS - 700 Central Ave NE
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|caprese burrata sandwich
|$16.00
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
|Caprese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
PIZZA
Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Caprese Sandwich
|$13.00
Baguette smothered with fresh pesto, fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes with mixed greens dressed in fig balsamic.
Served with Bar Chips or side salad - romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, & red wine vinaigrette.
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - LaSalle Ave - 800 LaSalle Ave
800 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis
|Caprese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products