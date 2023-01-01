Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Sandwich$16.25
V | Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato and olive oil.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
454e779f-74e6-4ff3-862a-45bebf54c76e image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Main pic

 

Relish MPLS - 700 Central Ave NE

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
caprese burrata sandwich$16.00
More about Relish MPLS - 700 Central Ave NE
Caprese Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
Red Wagon Pizza Co image

PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$13.00
Baguette smothered with fresh pesto, fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes with mixed greens dressed in fig balsamic.
Served with Bar Chips or side salad - romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, & red wine vinaigrette.
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - LaSalle Ave - 800 LaSalle Ave

800 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - LaSalle Ave - 800 LaSalle Ave

