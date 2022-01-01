Carbonara in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve carbonara
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Pancetta Carbonara
|$17.00
fresh clams, lemon, roasted garlic, toasted gremolata
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$21.00
Traditional spaghetti carbonara, with house-made pancetta, grana padano cheese, and egg yolk.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|BUCATINI CARBONARA
|$16.75
shallot, pancetta, peas, creamy egg sauce
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$18.99
Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.
|Family Carbonara
|$52.00
Family size version of spaghetti noodles in a cream sauce with onions and Italian bacon, made to serve 4.