Carbonara in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve carbonara

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pancetta Carbonara$17.00
fresh clams, lemon, roasted garlic, toasted gremolata
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
Traditional spaghetti carbonara, with house-made pancetta, grana padano cheese, and egg yolk.
More about Bar La Grassa
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
BUCATINI CARBONARA$16.75
shallot, pancetta, peas, creamy egg sauce
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.99
Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.
Family Carbonara$52.00
Family size version of spaghetti noodles in a cream sauce with onions and Italian bacon, made to serve 4.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$17.00
Spaghetti pasta with pancetta, pecorino Romano, egg, cream, black pepper
More about Broders' Pasta Bar

