Carne asada in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Carne Asada
|$17.99
Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Carne Asada Wrap Lunch
|$11.49
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Carne asada
|$23.00
Beef tenderloin, rice, beans, grilled vegetables, queso fresco, corn tortillas
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Carne Asada
|$17.49
Seasoned grilled steak, a cheese enchilada with red chili sauce, Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
More about Los Andes Latin Bistro
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Los Andes Latin Bistro
607 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Carne Asada
|$17.99
Grilled Top Round Steak, w/ Rice, Beans, Fried Green Plantains, Andes Curtido
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Carne Asada
|$15.99
Seasoned grilled steak with a cheese enchilada with red chili sauce, Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Taco carne asada (steak)
|$3.25
|Taco Carne Asada -steak
|$3.25
Chopped seasoned steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.