Carne asada in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve carne asada

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$17.99
Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Carne Asada Wrap Lunch$11.49
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Carne asada$23.00
Beef tenderloin, rice, beans, grilled vegetables, queso fresco, corn tortillas
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$17.49
Seasoned grilled steak, a cheese enchilada with red chili sauce, Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Carne Asada image

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Los Andes Latin Bistro

607 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (337 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$17.99
Grilled Top Round Steak, w/ Rice, Beans, Fried Green Plantains, Andes Curtido
More about Los Andes Latin Bistro
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$15.99
Seasoned grilled steak with a cheese enchilada with red chili sauce, Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco carne asada (steak)$3.25
Taco Carne Asada -steak$3.25
Chopped seasoned steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco$3.75
Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna

