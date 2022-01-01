Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve carrot cake

Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake | Slice$7.00
Classic carrot cake with walnuts, cinnamon cream cheese frosting, and topped with rainbow carrot medallions.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Rock Elm Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$10.00
More about Rock Elm Tavern
PIZZA SHARK image

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about PIZZA SHARK
Oasis Market and Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$2.99
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Candied Carrots, Walnuts, Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Gyro Salad

Mac And Cheese

Potstickers

Grilled Chicken Salad

Home Fries

Key Lime Pies

Mussels

Pork Chops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (154 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston