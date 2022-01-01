Carrot cake in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve carrot cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Carrot Cake | Slice
|$7.00
Classic carrot cake with walnuts, cinnamon cream cheese frosting, and topped with rainbow carrot medallions.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|CARROT CAKE
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$2.99
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00