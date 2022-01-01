Ceviche in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve ceviche
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Shrimp Ceviche Platter (serves 4-5)
|$25.00
Shrimp cured in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, & cilantro, served with tortilla chips
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$15.00
Shrimp cured in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, & cilantro, served with tortilla chips
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|CEVICHE CUBANO
|$12.25
El Travieso Taqueria
4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Peruvian Ceviche
|$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
La Cocina de Ana
15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4, Plymouth
|Ceviche de Camaron
SHRIMP APPETIZER.
From the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Ceviche blends cooked shrimp, avocado and fresh diced tomatoes with lime, cilantro and spices. Typically enjoyed with tostadas or tortilla chips. You can also eat it just as is or on a bed of greens. GF