Ceviche in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve ceviche

El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche Platter (serves 4-5)$25.00
Shrimp cured in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, & cilantro, served with tortilla chips
Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Shrimp cured in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, & cilantro, served with tortilla chips
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CEVICHE CUBANO$12.25
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
Peruvian Ceviche image

 

El Travieso Taqueria

4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peruvian Ceviche$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
More about El Travieso Taqueria
Item pic

 

La Cocina de Ana

15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche de Camaron
SHRIMP APPETIZER.
From the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Ceviche blends cooked shrimp, avocado and fresh diced tomatoes with lime, cilantro and spices. Typically enjoyed with tostadas or tortilla chips. You can also eat it just as is or on a bed of greens. GF
More about La Cocina de Ana
Restaurant banner

 

Sonora Grill Nicollet

1414 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$15.00
mahi mahi, tomato salsa, cucumber, serrano peppers, jalapeños, toasted corn, tamarind salsa, cilantro, lime.
More about Sonora Grill Nicollet

