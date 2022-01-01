Chai lattes in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chai lattes
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|iced chai latte
|$3.75
|chai latte
|$3.75
yum! chai, steamed milk, dollop of foam
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Banana Chai Latte
3Leceh Banana Chai | Steamed Milk
Add shot of espresso below
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Chai Latte
|$4.75
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Golden Milk Chai Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Turmeric Ginger Chai. Chai ingredients are: turmeric root, ginger, lemon grass, black pepper and lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Caffeine free.
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chai latte
|$4.25
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Masala Chai Tea Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dunn Brothers Coffee
9700 France Ave South, Bloomington
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.30
Our custom spicy and smooth chai tea blend prepared with your choice of steamed milk.
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|CHAI LATTE
part chai concentrate, part milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Penny's Coffee
100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chai Latte (16 oz)
|$6.25
Steamed with your preferred milk: Assam black tea with notes of nutmeg, anise, allspice, cinnamon & clove. Locally brewed.
|Iced Chai Latte (16 oz)
|$5.50
Reverie Cafe + Bar
1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis
|Chai Latte
Housemade Chai w/ Your Choice Of Steamed Plant Milk.
$4.25 / $4.75
Café Cerés
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
|CHAI LATTE
One part Rishi brand Masala Chai, one part milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Chai Latte
|$3.50
10-16oz - house made Chai
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$6.50
Sattwa chai, espresso & steamed milk
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Sattwa chai & steamed milk
Standish Cafe
2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Chai flavored latte, hot or cold
Mary Ellen's Bistro
300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Chai Latte
|$3.75
chai and steamed milk
|Lavender Chai Latte
|$3.50
chai, steamed milk, lavender