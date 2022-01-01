Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chai lattes

yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
iced chai latte$3.75
chai latte$3.75
yum! chai, steamed milk, dollop of foam
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte TO GO$4.25
More about Eggy's Diner
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Chai Latte
3Leceh Banana Chai | Steamed Milk
Add shot of espresso below
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.75
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Golden Milk Chai Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Turmeric Ginger Chai. Chai ingredients are: turmeric root, ginger, lemon grass, black pepper and lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Caffeine free.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Local Roots
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai latte$4.25
Iced Chai Tea Latte$4.75
More about Heather's
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Tea Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
Chai Tea Latte image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dunn Brothers Coffee

9700 France Ave South, Bloomington

Avg 5 ( reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.30
Our custom spicy and smooth chai tea blend prepared with your choice of steamed milk.
More about Dunn Brothers Coffee
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHAI LATTE
part chai concentrate, part milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.
More about Café Cerés
Chai Latte (16 oz) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Penny's Coffee

100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte (16 oz)$6.25
Steamed with your preferred milk: Assam black tea with notes of nutmeg, anise, allspice, cinnamon & clove. Locally brewed.
Iced Chai Latte (16 oz)$5.50
More about Penny's Coffee
Item pic

 

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
Housemade Chai w/ Your Choice Of Steamed Plant Milk.
$4.25 / $4.75
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar
Item pic

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHAI LATTE
One part Rishi brand Masala Chai, one part milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.
More about Café Cerés
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.50
10-16oz - house made Chai
More about Alma
The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$6.50
Sattwa chai, espresso & steamed milk
Chai Latte$4.50
Sattwa chai & steamed milk
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

 

Standish Cafe

2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Chai flavored latte, hot or cold
More about Standish Cafe
Item pic

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.75
chai and steamed milk
Lavender Chai Latte$3.50
chai, steamed milk, lavender
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
An energizing and rich blend of fresh spices, slow brewed with a full-bodied organic wild-grown black tea with steamed milk from Stony Creek Dairy.
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Tortilla Soup

Curry Puffs

Potstickers

Fried Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken

Fried Pickles

Skirt Steaks

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston