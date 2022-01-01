Chai tea in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Masala Chai Tea Latte image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Masala Chai Tea Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Chai Tea Latte$4.75
More about Heather's
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street

1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Tea Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea$3.45
Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon with just the right amount of clove and black pepper.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Chai Tea Latte image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dunn Brothers Coffee

9700 France Ave South, Bloomington

Avg 5 ( reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.30
Our custom spicy and smooth chai tea blend prepared with your choice of steamed milk.
More about Dunn Brothers Coffee
yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
chai tea$4.50
yum! chai
More about yum! kitchen & bakery

