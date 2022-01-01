Chai tea in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chai tea
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Masala Chai Tea Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - Lake Street
1477 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Masala Chai Tea Latte
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chai Tea
|$3.45
Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon with just the right amount of clove and black pepper.
Dunn Brothers Coffee
9700 France Ave South, Bloomington
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.30
Our custom spicy and smooth chai tea blend prepared with your choice of steamed milk.