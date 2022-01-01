Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chapati in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve chapati

Chapati Wrap image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chapati Wrap$10.99
Choice of beef steak, lamb gyro, chicken sautéed or falafel with fresh vegetables and Somali rice, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Lamb gyro wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce
Chapati Bread$2.79
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chapati Bread$1.99
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Banner pic

 

STEPCHLD

24 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extra Chapati$2.00
More about STEPCHLD
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

1810 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chapati Wrap$10.99
Choice of beef steak, lamb gyro, chicken sautéed or falafel with fresh vegetables and Somali rice, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Lamb gyro wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce
More about Afro Deli & Grill

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (154 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)
