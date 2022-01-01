Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Pizza Slice | Cheese image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Slice | Cheese$3.50
V | Broders' New York style cheese pizza slice
Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese
BBQ Cheese Steak Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Philly steak, Caramelized Onions, French Fries, Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
Mac & Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$11.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, fontina & parmesan
More about Red Rabbit
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$12.00
classic mozzarella and pizza sauce
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Scoreboard Pizza image

PIZZA

Scoreboard Pizza

6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
Takeout
14" Cheese Pizza$13.25
Click here to add additional toppings
More about Scoreboard Pizza
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LG Cheese Pizza$14.99
SM Cheese Pizza$11.99
More about Fireside Foundry
Item pic

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
4 Cheese Pizza Puff$3.49
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Item pic

 

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina

5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
HALF Cheese Pizza$10.50
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
CAULIFLOWER Cheese Pizza$14.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
PERSONAL Cheese Pizza$10.50
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
More about Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$12.00
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

