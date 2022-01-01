Cheese pizza in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Pizza Slice | Cheese
|$3.50
V | Broders' New York style cheese pizza slice
|Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Mac & Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese
|BBQ Cheese Steak Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Philly steak, Caramelized Onions, French Fries, Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
|Mac & Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Cheese Pizza
|$11.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, fontina & parmesan
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
classic mozzarella and pizza sauce
Scoreboard Pizza
6816 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$13.25
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|LG Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
|SM Cheese Pizza
|$11.99
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|4 Cheese Pizza Puff
|$3.49
Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina
|HALF Cheese Pizza
|$10.50
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
|CAULIFLOWER Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
|PERSONAL Cheese Pizza
|$10.50
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.