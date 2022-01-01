Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$11.99
A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
Cheeseburger Kids$4.99
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$7.49
Grilled hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion, served on a bun
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Supreme
Ketchup Sauce, Beef, Real Chopped Bacon, Butter Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese, Thousand island drizzle
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ketchup Sauce, Beef, Real Chopped Bacon, Butter Pickles, cheddar cheese, cheese, thousand island drizzle
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ketchup Sauce, Beef, Real Chopped Bacon, Butter Pickles, cheddar cheese, cheese, thousand island drizzle
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$10.75
burger patty, American cheese on a bun served with fixings and a side
Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger$12.49
burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, bourbon sauce on a bun served with fixings and a side
Jalapeño Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger$12.75
burger patty, bacon, Cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, chipotle mayo on a bun served with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
More about Tap Society
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Double Bacon Cheeseburger$15.98
Red onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, green olives, black olives, feta, mozzarella. and signature Marinara sauce.
10" Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.98
seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, red onion, roma tomato, pickles, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and signature marinara sauce.
16" Double Bacon Cheeseburger$22.98
Seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, red onion, Roma tomato, pickles, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and signature Marinara sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Cheeseburger image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$11.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
Kids Cheeseburger$8.95
choice of kettle chips, french fries or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
More about The Bad Waitress
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
Cheeseburger + Side
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow
Cheeseburger image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$13.50
beef patty, american cheese
More about Longfellow Grill
Cheeseburger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$10.95
Single patty, white American cheese.
Kidz Cheeseburger$7.95
American cheese and pickle. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip.
NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.
Double Cheeseburger$14.50
Double patty, white American cheese.
More about Blue Door Pub
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$6.95
One 1/4lb. beef patty with American cheese on a bun. Choice of side and toppings galore.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER$12.00
burger with cheese, plain & simple
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.00
slider, american cheese, fries, applesauce
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$18.99
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$23.99
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
More about Fireside Foundry
Bacon Cheeseburger image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hideaway Cabin Bar

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
6 oz. housemade beef patty with applewood bacon, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries.
Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.
More about Hideaway Cabin Bar
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheeseburger$8.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Pizza$16.00
Halal beef, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, signature red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese
More about PIZZA SHARK
Cheeseburger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$14.50
beef patty, american cheese
More about Edina Grill
Item pic

 

Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party

3448 42nd Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Cheeseburger$16.10
Double patty, white American cheese.
More about Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party
Item pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger-cheeseburger$16.45
Two ⅓ pound patties topped with 6 slices of American cheese. Yup - 6! Topped with dill pickle slices. Warning: for cheese lovers only
Kid Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese on a kid-size burger
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger Slider$7.00
Plain Cheeseburger$11.00
Local Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese & Butter Bun
More about Heather's
Cheeseburger image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$10.95
Single patty, white American cheese.
Kidz Cheeseburger$7.95
American cheese and pickle. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip.
NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.
Double Cheeseburger$14.50
Double patty, white American cheese.
More about Blue Door Pub
Playing With Fire image

 

The Test Kitchen

825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Combo$11.50
Crunchy Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Seasoned Patty, Choice of Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickle, Onion, Mayo.
Side, Drink.
Cheeseburger$7.00
Crunchy Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Seasoned Patty, Choice of Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickle, Onion, Mayo.
More about The Test Kitchen
Oasis Market and Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
8) 1/2 lb Cheeseburger w/ Fries$9.99
Half pound patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
11) Gyros Cheeseburger$10.99
Half pound patties, topped with sliced gyro meat, American cheese, onion, pickles, lettuce, tamato and mayo.
10) Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Two Half pound patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
Cheeseburger + Side
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16" Bacon Cheeseburger$25.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Mozzarella. Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and House Made Sauce
12" Bacon Cheeseburger$22.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Mozzarella. Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and House Made Sauce
More about Arturo's Pizza
Classic Cheeseburger image

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Cheeseburger Combo$9.99
American cheese melted on two stacked all beef patties served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato. Combo Comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
Classic Cheeseburger$5.49
100% all beef seasoned quarter pound patty with our house grill spice, American cheese, leaf lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato.
Double Cheeseburger$6.99
American cheese melted on two all beef patties served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger & Fries$8.00
For kids who like cheese on their burger. Comes with fries.
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Cheeseburger image

 

PS Steak

510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$16.00
with French Fries, American Cheese & Bread and Butter Pickles
More about PS Steak

