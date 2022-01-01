Cheeseburgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
|Cheeseburger Kids
|$4.99
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$7.49
Grilled hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion, served on a bun
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Bacon Cheeseburger Supreme
Ketchup Sauce, Beef, Real Chopped Bacon, Butter Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese, Thousand island drizzle
|Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ketchup Sauce, Beef, Real Chopped Bacon, Butter Pickles, cheddar cheese, cheese, thousand island drizzle
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$10.75
burger patty, American cheese on a bun served with fixings and a side
|Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.49
burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, bourbon sauce on a bun served with fixings and a side
|Jalapeño Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.75
burger patty, bacon, Cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, chipotle mayo on a bun served with fixings and a side
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|12" Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.98
Red onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, green olives, black olives, feta, mozzarella. and signature Marinara sauce.
|10" Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.98
seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, red onion, roma tomato, pickles, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and signature marinara sauce.
|16" Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$22.98
Seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, red onion, Roma tomato, pickles, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and signature Marinara sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$11.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.95
choice of kettle chips, french fries or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Cheeseburger + Side
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
beef patty, american cheese
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Single patty, white American cheese.
|Kidz Cheeseburger
|$7.95
American cheese and pickle. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Double patty, white American cheese.
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$6.95
One 1/4lb. beef patty with American cheese on a bun. Choice of side and toppings galore.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|CHEESEBURGER
|$12.00
burger with cheese, plain & simple
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$7.00
slider, american cheese, fries, applesauce
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
|$18.99
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
|LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
|$23.99
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hideaway Cabin Bar
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
6 oz. housemade beef patty with applewood bacon, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries.
Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger Pizza
|$16.00
Halal beef, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, signature red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Cheeseburger
|$14.50
beef patty, american cheese
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party
3448 42nd Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.10
Double patty, white American cheese.
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger-cheeseburger
|$16.45
Two ⅓ pound patties topped with 6 slices of American cheese. Yup - 6! Topped with dill pickle slices. Warning: for cheese lovers only
|Kid Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese on a kid-size burger
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Kids Cheeseburger Slider
|$7.00
|Plain Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Local Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese & Butter Bun
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Test Kitchen
825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$11.50
Crunchy Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Seasoned Patty, Choice of Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickle, Onion, Mayo.
Side, Drink.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Crunchy Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Seasoned Patty, Choice of Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickle, Onion, Mayo.
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|8) 1/2 lb Cheeseburger w/ Fries
|$9.99
Half pound patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
|11) Gyros Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Half pound patties, topped with sliced gyro meat, American cheese, onion, pickles, lettuce, tamato and mayo.
|10) Double Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Two Half pound patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Cheeseburger + Side
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|16" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$25.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Mozzarella. Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and House Made Sauce
|12" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$22.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Mozzarella. Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and House Made Sauce
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Double Cheeseburger Combo
|$9.99
American cheese melted on two stacked all beef patties served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato. Combo Comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$5.49
100% all beef seasoned quarter pound patty with our house grill spice, American cheese, leaf lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$6.99
American cheese melted on two all beef patties served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$8.00
For kids who like cheese on their burger. Comes with fries.
