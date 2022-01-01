Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pina Cheesecake$6.99
Drizzled with a homemade caramelized orange syrup, fresh pineapple and whipped cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Basil Cheesecake$8.00
Basil cookie crust, raspberry ricotta cheesecake, freeze-dried raspberry and basil dusting.
Pistachio Cheesecake$8.00
Pistachio and lemon cheesecake topped with candied pistachios.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Cheesecake$7.99
Brought to you from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. The Original Cheesecake on a Graham Cracker Crust.
All American Cake Cheesecake$8.99
Brought to you from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Vanilla Cake, Strawberry Mousse and Cheesecake swirled with blueberries and Strawberries. Topped with Blueberries, strawberries and Whipped Cream.
Oreo Crumble Cheesecake$8.99
Brought to you from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. The Original Cheesecake Topped with Crushed Oreos and Whip Cream.
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Velvet Cheesecake$7.00
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$9.00
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Gjetost Cheesecake$13.00
Cheesecake made with gjetost, a Scandinavian cheese made from caramelized goat milk. Baked in a gluten free chocolate almond crust. Served with orange marmalade, whipped creme fraiche, and a gluten free cocoa cookie.
More about Bar La Grassa
Banner pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Cheesecake$5.00
More about Red Cow
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake$7.95
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
TURTLE CHEESECAKE$10.00
pecan crust, caramel swirled vanilla cheesecake, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle (gluten sensitive) - made from our in-house pastry chef at our sister restaurant, Holman's Table
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Sunshine Cheesecake$8.00
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Housemade Cheesecake$6.95
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Daily Dessert: Strawberry Mascarpone Cheesecake$6.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$8.00
New York style
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake from Cheesecake Funk$6.00
More about EaTo
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$8.95
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Cheesecake$7.00
We couldn't decide on one flavor so we are doing them all! Ask your server what delicious flavor is available today
More about The Loop - West End
Key Lime Cheesecake image

 

EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Cheesecake$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulab Jamun Cheesecake$12.00
New York Style Cheesecake Infused With Fried Sweetened Milk Balls Served Topped With Fresh Fruits, Rose Petal.
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.99
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Roll$9.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RASPBERRY BASIL CHEESECAKE$9.00
Basil Cookie Crust, Raspberry Ricotta, Basil Raspberry Coulis / V
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Cheesecake$5.00
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cashew Cheesecake$4.50
Mini Cashew Cheesecake w/ Pecan Date Crust. Rotating Flavors. Made w/out Gluten.
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Key Lime Cheesecake$5.00
Mini Dulce de Leche Cheesecake$5.00
More about Mexico City Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Sammy$5.00
Cheesecake ice cream in between 2 strawberry cookies, rolled in strawberry- graham crunch.
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Roll$9.00
More about Coconut Thai
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NY Cheesecake$5.99
More about Pizzeria Lucca
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake only$5.50
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
S’mores Cheesecake Jar$9.00
Layers of crushed graham crackers and marshmallow fluff cheesecake filling garnished with a mini s’more and served with a side of chocolate sauce
Vegan Cheesecake$9.00
Muddy Paws Vegan New York-style cheesecake topped with vegan apple compote. Garnished with mint.
More about The Block Food + Drink

