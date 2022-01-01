Cheesecake in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheesecake
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Pina Cheesecake
|$6.99
Drizzled with a homemade caramelized orange syrup, fresh pineapple and whipped cream.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Raspberry Basil Cheesecake
|$8.00
Basil cookie crust, raspberry ricotta cheesecake, freeze-dried raspberry and basil dusting.
|Pistachio Cheesecake
|$8.00
Pistachio and lemon cheesecake topped with candied pistachios.
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Original Cheesecake
|$7.99
Brought to you from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. The Original Cheesecake on a Graham Cracker Crust.
|All American Cake Cheesecake
|$8.99
Brought to you from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Vanilla Cake, Strawberry Mousse and Cheesecake swirled with blueberries and Strawberries. Topped with Blueberries, strawberries and Whipped Cream.
|Oreo Crumble Cheesecake
|$8.99
Brought to you from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery. The Original Cheesecake Topped with Crushed Oreos and Whip Cream.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$7.00
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
|$9.00
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Gjetost Cheesecake
|$13.00
Cheesecake made with gjetost, a Scandinavian cheese made from caramelized goat milk. Baked in a gluten free chocolate almond crust. Served with orange marmalade, whipped creme fraiche, and a gluten free cocoa cookie.
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake
|$7.95
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|TURTLE CHEESECAKE
|$10.00
pecan crust, caramel swirled vanilla cheesecake, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle (gluten sensitive) - made from our in-house pastry chef at our sister restaurant, Holman's Table
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Sunshine Cheesecake
|$8.00
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Housemade Cheesecake
|$6.95
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Daily Dessert: Strawberry Mascarpone Cheesecake
|$6.00
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
New York style
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.95
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Seasonal Cheesecake
|$7.00
We couldn't decide on one flavor so we are doing them all! Ask your server what delicious flavor is available today
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
|$12.00
New York Style Cheesecake Infused With Fried Sweetened Milk Balls Served Topped With Fresh Fruits, Rose Petal.
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Cheesecake Roll
|$9.00
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|RASPBERRY BASIL CHEESECAKE
|$9.00
Basil Cookie Crust, Raspberry Ricotta, Basil Raspberry Coulis / V
Reverie Cafe + Bar
1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis
|Mini Cashew Cheesecake
|$4.50
Mini Cashew Cheesecake w/ Pecan Date Crust. Rotating Flavors. Made w/out Gluten.
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Mini Key Lime Cheesecake
|$5.00
|Mini Dulce de Leche Cheesecake
|$5.00
PIZZA
Red Wagon Pizza Co
5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Sammy
|$5.00
Cheesecake ice cream in between 2 strawberry cookies, rolled in strawberry- graham crunch.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Cheesecake only
|$5.50
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|S’mores Cheesecake Jar
|$9.00
Layers of crushed graham crackers and marshmallow fluff cheesecake filling garnished with a mini s’more and served with a side of chocolate sauce
|Vegan Cheesecake
|$9.00
Muddy Paws Vegan New York-style cheesecake topped with vegan apple compote. Garnished with mint.
- 2