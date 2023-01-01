Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -

8685 Central Ave NE, Blaine

Takeout
Garlic Cheesy Bread$0.00
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
T&B Garlic Cheesy Bread$0.00
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses and ready for you to bake in your own oven. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
More about Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.00
house-made dough, 5-cheese blend, garlic seasoned parmesan, marinara sauce
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Bricksworth Brewing Co.

305 N 5th Ave #Suite 105, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Cheesy Bread$14.50
Cheesy Bread$13.00
More about Bricksworth Brewing Co.

