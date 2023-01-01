Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chef salad

Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.50
Lettuce Mix, Ham, Turkey, Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Egg, Croutons, Choice of Dressing, and a Slice of Garlic Bread
More about Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$94.95
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, cheese, veggies with a ranch and balsamic on the side. (Serves 12-20 people)
More about Dave's Downtown Catering
DeLeo Bros. Pizza - 1705 Southdale Center Edina, MN 55435

1705 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$10.99
House marinated Italian grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, hard-boiled egg, romaine, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar.
More about DeLeo Bros. Pizza - 1705 Southdale Center Edina, MN 55435

