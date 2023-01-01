Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken alfredo pizza in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken alfredo pizza

Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

Alfredo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce, Pasta, Crispy Chicken OR Marinated grilled Chicken, Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

Chicken Alfredo Pizza$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, caramelized onions, Parmesan.
Mother Clucker's Pizza - 1428 Nicollet Ave

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Chicken, Broccoli, Onion, Red Pepper Flakes with our creamy garlic Alfredo Sauce!
