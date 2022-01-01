Chicken burgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken burgers
More about My Burger Skyway
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about Johnny Boy's
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Chicken Burger
|$4.49
Bun, 1/4 lb. Fried Chicken Breast Patty, Lettuce, Mayo
Make it a combo for $3.99
Includes Fries & Can of Soda
|Chicken Burger
|$9.99
Fresh Bun, 1/4 lb. Fried Chicken Breast Patty, Lettuce, Hellman's Mayo. Includes Fries and a Dipping Sauce
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Spring Chicken Burger
|$15.00
Chicken patty topped with apple bacon spread, avocado, tomato, sage, and pickled shallots
More about My Burger Richfield
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Kimchi Chicken Burger
|$16.00
Sweet and spicy chicken burger, kimchi slaw, sriracha aioli
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Uptown
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.