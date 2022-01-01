Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Crispy Chicken Burger image

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Skyway
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burger$4.49
Bun, 1/4 lb. Fried Chicken Breast Patty, Lettuce, Mayo
Make it a combo for $3.99
Includes Fries & Can of Soda
Chicken Burger$9.99
Fresh Bun, 1/4 lb. Fried Chicken Breast Patty, Lettuce, Hellman's Mayo. Includes Fries and a Dipping Sauce
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spring Chicken Burger$15.00
Chicken patty topped with apple bacon spread, avocado, tomato, sage, and pickled shallots
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Crispy Chicken Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Richfield
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Chicken Burger$16.00
Sweet and spicy chicken burger, kimchi slaw, sriracha aioli
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Crispy Chicken Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
Crispy Chicken Burger image

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Uptown
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Chicken Burger$16.00
Sweet and spicy chicken burger, kimchi slaw, sriracha aioli
More about The Block Food + Drink

